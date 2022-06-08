The NFL seeks new talent in Africa

24 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The NFL Already set his sights Africa.

The league will host its first official event on that continent from June 21 in Ghana. There will be a talent camp, fan event and clinic Football flag.

With more than 100 players Afro-descendants (Born in Africa or the first generation of baby boomers United State), The NFL It will highlight the contributions of its African players and advance the sport to the next generation of fans, as well as be active in other African countries in the future.

. current players NFL will participate in it Africa be Oceana Nosu (Nigeria, from the Seattle Falcons), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Nigeria, from Houston Texas), Jeremiah Oso Kuramuah (Ghana, from Cleveland Browns) and Kuwaiti Bay (Liberia, Indianapolis Colts), as well NFL Legends, Mathias Kiwanuka (Uganda), Roman Oppen (Cameroon) and Osei Omenora (Nigeria).

It will be for talent identification camps 40 selected players Regional Camps Run by Retired Player Osi Umenyiora.

It is the first step for the university, as future events and camps in Nigeria and other African countries are already being discussed.

“The best talent in camp will be invited to participate in the International Combines, the International Player’s Path Program and, for those athletes ages 16-19, it is an opportunity to attend the NFL Academy in London”. International NFL Operations.

Diego Martinez

repair agency

