The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the purchase of protective equipment found at the Institute of Forensic Medicine | Saloud | nndc | Peru

Prosecutors reported that Zoraida Nation Prosecutor Avalos Rivera ordered an investigation into the acquisition of health protective equipment (PPEs) located in the Forensic Medicine Unit of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Lima using a label stating “EsSalud whose sale is prohibited”.

As reported, on Friday, September 3, forensic pathologists from the UCF of the Institute of Legal Medicine in Lima warned that among the protective equipment (PPEs) received by the institution for the health protection of employees (disposable gowns or overalls), the aforementioned designation with the engraving of the cross .

The Fifth Office of the Company’s Prosecutor’s Office of the Second District, which specializes in crimes of official corruption, headed by Attorney General Carla Zisinaro Mong, is preliminary investigating those responsible for the alleged commission of crimes against the public administration in the form of collusion and embezzlement. at the expense of the state.

Zecenarro Monge ordered the verification of the personal protective equipment indicated in the warehouses of the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Similarly, all documents that allow to find out the origin of the equipment and the process of leasing it have been collected. This is in addition to determining who is responsible for receiving, keeping, inventorying and distributing the goods.

The crime of complicity is stipulated in Article 384 of the Penal Code and is punishable by 3 to 6 years in prison, while embezzlement (Article 387) is punishable by 4 to 8 years.