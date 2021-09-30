The Queen will chair the FAO International Conference in Vigo, which will make way for Conceimar

ninth edition of Her Majesty, the FAO Special Ambassador for Nutrition, will chair the FAO International Conference and Concémar. The event will take place next Monday, October 4 in the Mar de Vigo conference hall starting at 10 am, address Nutrition and health: the benefits of fish and other aquatic foods.

Will attend the opening President of Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas. The Mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero Head Conxemar, Jose Luis Freire; and the Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy and Resources Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United NationsManuel Barang.

Offers will be submitted by Eleven speakers from nine countries: Spain, France, Netherlands, Norway, USA, Chile, Uruguay, South Africa and Uganda. The lady of the festivities will be Beatrice Robles, a food technologist and science talker.

The The first session will focus on “Diet and Health”. It will include presentations by Marianne Kellyvold, Chief Scientist at the Norwegian Institute for Marine Research; Alfredo Martinez, expert in nutritional genetics at IMDEA-IUNS and Carme Roscalida, the only chef with seven stars in the Michelin Guide.

The The second session deals with the topic “Nutrition and Food Systems”. Florence Tartanac, FAO Agricultural Business Officer; Zachary Cohn of Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions; Dr. Nicholas Ralston, a biomedical researcher at the University of North Dakota and Sage Green NRG, will present the latest advances in the field.

The The third session entitled “A nutritious, affordable and sustainable aquatic foods from local markets”It will include the words of Martin Pavink, Professor of Coastal Resources Management at the University of Amsterdam. Graciela Pereira, Technical Advisor to Infopesca Uruguay and Margaret Nakato, Executive Director of WFF.

fourth and The final session will bring to the table “Better Nutrition Support Policies’, where Baby Geos, of AUDA-NEPAD, and Jacqueline Salas (Undersecretary of the Ministry of Fisheries of Chile) will give examples of promoting seafood consumption.

Exhibition, from October 5 to 7

to Congress It will be followed by Conxemar (October 5-7), which is reaching its 22nd edition and is consolidating itself as a benchmark in the frozen food sector worldwide. Conxemar 2021 has focused its efforts on ensuring the safety of exhibitors and visitors. This will be the first of four global hunting fairs to be held in person for two years.

The show will feature 486 exhibitors and participants from 28 countries attend Australia and Guinea-Bissau for the first time. The international presence is strengthened with 10 pavilions in Peru, Morocco, Australia, Ireland, Norway, Alaska, Ecuador, Indonesia, Panama and Guinea-Bissau.

Conxemar has redesigned the interior of the exhibition facilities to adapt them to the conditions of Covid-19. The lanes have been extended to 4 meters and paths will be marked to guide the movement of people. The use of the mask will be mandatory and can only be accessed with a certificate of vaccination or a PCR that was done a maximum of 72 hours before.

Visitors and exhibitors can download from Mobile devices The Fair app, which is already available for both Android and iOS, With which they will be able to consult the online catalog, all the information about the exhibition and even organize the agenda of their meetings with the companies participating in Conxemar.