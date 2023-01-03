The risk of venous thromboembolism is increased in women with diabetes mellitus

A group of scientists has found evidence that women are more likely to develop venous thromboembolism than men.

A research team from the Complex Sciences Complex and the Medical University of Vienna (Austria) analyzed 180,034 patients diabetic And found evidence of that Women are more likely to have venous thromboembolism of men, especially during the premenopausal period.

In total, massive amounts of data from around 45 million hospitalizations and 7,239,710 patients in Austria between 2003 and 2014. “Our analyzes show for the first time that diabetes mellitus can be related to venous thromboembolism (VTE) more in women than in men,” he explained Elma Drovitchcomplex science complex.

risk for women with diabetes (DM) also suffer from VTE is 1.52 times larger of women who do not have a DM. For men, on the other hand, the risk is 1.3 times higher. “From the age of 40, in particular, it increases relative risk from TEV” Carola Deschinger, another of the authors. The effect peaks in women between the ages of 50 and 59, where the risk is 1.65 times higher, according to study findings published in the scientific journal. Diabetic research and clinical practice.



Study data

To determine the gendered effect of diabetes on the risk of venous thromboembolism, the scientific team examined a population-based data set. With around 45 million data records, it covers all hospital stays in Austria between 2003 and 2014. Of the 180,034 patients with DM, 70,739 were women and 109,295 were men.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) has two clinical pictures: Deep venous thrombosis and the Pulmonary artery occlusionThe latter is a serious complication of thrombosis. Usually, the risk of venous thromboembolism is more or less the same in both sexes.

It is known that diabetes mellitus, a chronic disease Which affects more than eight percent of the world’s population, is A risk factor from TEV. “In our study, we again found a 1.4 times higher risk of venous thromboembolism in patients with diabetes than in the non-diabetic control group,” says Dervic.



Gender is a differential factor

Modernity is an emergence gender. While traditional treatment methods can hardly account for gender differences in many diseases, “thanks to extensive research efforts and big data analytics, we know a lot more about them today,” says Dervitch.

As a result, these differences can be analyzed in detail and treatments adjusted accordingly. This study was preceded by two other studies that dealt with gender differences in diabetes mellitus expression depressionon the one hand, and a disease Parkinson’s Disease, to another. In this case, statistically significant differences were observed based on gender.