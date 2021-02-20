The Saharawi President’s Special Envoy receives in Entebbe (Uganda) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Entebbe (Uganda), February 19, 2021.- (ECSAHARAUI)

The Sahrawi Foreign Minister, Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Salek delivered a written letter from the President of the Republic and the Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Ibrahim Ghali, to the President of the Republic of Uganda, Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Informa SPS.

The Sahrawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by the Chargé d’Affairs of the Sahrawi embassy in Kampala, was received at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe, in the presence of the Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Henry Rim Kilo. Director of Diplomatic Affairs at the Presidency of the Republic.


During this meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Saharan issue, especially after the resumption of the war against Morocco and the brutal repression that the Sahrawi people are subjected to in the occupied territories, as well as issues of common concern.


It should be noted that the biggest challenge currently facing the African continent is the attempt to change the internationally recognized continental borders of Morocco, which is trying to occupy the territory of a member state of the African Union by force, in flagrant violation of the principles and objectives stipulated. Under the Constitutive Act and in complete contradiction to the common values ​​on which the African Union was founded.

The Saharawi President's Special Envoy receives in Entebbe (Uganda) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

