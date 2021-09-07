The science of happiness

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Happiness has become one of the most important subjects for universities, especially business schools, in the world. The pandemic has brought us many lessons and stories of pain and an increase in diseases such as depression and anxiety

I have suggested writing about happiness because it is a topic of interest to managers and entrepreneurs. Often their achievements, successes and admiration do not translate into satisfaction and well-being. On the contrary, some feel miserable, empty and dissatisfied with their lives and their personal and family situation. Many people who have won the lottery feel happy in large doses, but over time, they return to the starting point, unhappiness.

For this fact, I suggested providing some insights into happiness and some recommendations based on what the science says, and specifically, the empirical evidence of experts from Harvard and Yale, related to happiness studies.

To confirm the determinants of happiness, science has conducted numerous studies and used methods such as “modeling”, which consists in analyzing the people who feel happier and those who feel the most unhappier, and based on their behavior, establishing principles for living a happier life.

Research-Based Principles for a Happier Life
Spend time socializing: It has been proven that the key to happiness lies in social relationships, friends and, above all, spending more time with other people (with the people who matter to them). Even talking to strangers.

Take your time to think of others: We associate happiness with whims and self-indulgence. But the real secret to happiness is to donate more time and money to social causes. Do good deeds that help others.

Take time to be grateful: People who appreciate what they have are happier than those who compare, complain, or just live on what they don’t have. The most unhappy are those who do not think about how good life is for us.

A lot of times, our criteria are successful people and celebrities who appear on social media, and therefore, we will always be poorer than Bill Gates, less famous than Cristiano Ronaldo or less talented than Beyoncé.

Take time to exercise and have healthy sleep habits: Science says that half an hour of cardio a day can be as effective as any antidepressant medication. Cardio is good for the body, but it is also good for your mental health. The mental health crisis in society (in companies, universities and colleges) is due to the fact that people sleep between four and five hours. According to studies, increasing the hours of sleep helps in resolving the symptoms of mental health diseases.

Take your time to be aware and live in the presentLiving in the past often generates regret, nostalgia, and guilt, while living in the future often leads to anxiety and impatience. That’s why research recommends living in the here and now. That people take the time to feel the moment. We spend half our time on things that don’t belong in the present. Thus, when we study the topic of happiness, we discover that we must change the way we think and act because most of the time we direct our lives towards momentary pleasures and forget that the key to happiness lies in simplicity: having friends, helping others, living a healthier life and living the present with gratitude.
And appreciate what we are and what we have.

