UMass Medical School Receives $175 Million Donation – NBC New England

The University of Massachusetts Medical School will change its name after a $175 million donation from the Morningside Foundation, a donation that will double the state’s only public medical school scholarship.

The school will be renamed UMass Chan School of Medicine after TH Chan, the late patriarch of the Chan family, who was deeply committed to supporting higher education.

“The Morningside Foundation and the Chan family are proud to honor the legacy of the Patriarch and the Mother and his deep commitment to advancing health and education. There is a strong chemistry and a very special culture at UMass Medical School. Where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” the foundation, the Chan family’s investment group, said in a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker, Medical School Chancellor Michael Collins, UMass President Martin Meehan, and members of the UMass Board of Directors plan to meet at the UMass Club in Boston on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The means are available to celebrate the donation.

The name of the three UMass Medical Colleges will be changed to TH Chan Medical College; Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing; Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

Collins said this gift is a powerful statement about the standing and potential of our medical school, and it is a very special place.” financial support for highly qualified and diverse students; and to be increasingly expansive in the performance of our mission of public service.”

The news comes a week after Swampscott’s Robert and Donna Manning announced plans to give UMass $50 million to increase access and opportunity in the five-campus university system.

Worcester Medical School is celebrating its 50th anniversary to “educate future doctors, nursing leaders and biomedical scientists, and the Nobel Prize-winning research firm has grown to $400 million,” according to UMass.

