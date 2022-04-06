The science that can explain the relationship between time and physical discomfort

When a storm approaches or the south wind intensifies, many feel a tingling in the neck, an initial headache, and some discomfort in the joints. Is it the seasonal cold, the flu, or the specter of COVID-19 itself? The possibility exists, of course, but the answer can also be found in Meteorite sensitivity. If you are one who says that everything hurts when the weather changes, you are not alone: ​​there is a branch of science that investigates the relationship between health and meteorological phenomena: Meteorological.

This discipline aims to The study of how atmospheric processes and climate change affect living organisms. The highest authority in Spain is Engineering Sciencea specific research group based on the Department of Geography, Urbanization and Territory Planning in University of Cantabria.

As explained on its website, Geobiomet’s biometeorological studies focus on three main areas of study: Human, environmental and animal meteorology. In the case of the relationship between meteorological changes and people, we are talking about human biometeorology, since the object of analysis is the interaction between atmospheric variables and the health of citizens.

Human meteorology Shows great interest in studying the interaction between atmospheric variables (air temperature, wind, air humidity, radiation flux, rain, lightning) Human health on the meteorological scale“, Holds Geobiomet on his gate. “Atmospheric changes – atmospheric weather – are also related to physical, chemical and microbiological processes of great importance in the world of medicine and have repercussions for human health.”

Human meteorite sensitivity

Geobiomet for ENCLAVE ODS explains that sudden climatic changes can exacerbate pre-existing diseases or illnesses. “There are weather sensitive people who can be affected by weather changes”, points out the expert, who asserts that there is no prototype for biological meteorological data, since Opportunity, genetics, and health conditions for each individual They play a crucial role when it comes to being more or less sensitive to weather changes.

“Perhaps when the humidity is low and the temperature is too high, some people get migraines or headaches, because pressure is an important factor. But most often it is usually the combined effect of several meteorological variables.” Example: “All humans interact with the atmospheric environment and we have a point of thermal comfort. If the temperature increases, for example, then the human physiological response will require additional effort; If you go to lower temperatures, too.”

We call them ‘oppressive situations,’ like feeling tired or saying the weather is ‘heavy’.

Moreover, meteorology can be the science that explains why our heads hurt when approaching the front (which is known as Atmospheric pressure), that we have dry skin or even that we notice a rough nose after cutting what is known Fohn effect. “We call them repressive attitudessuch as when you feel tired or say time is “heavy”.

Severe climatic changes can adversely affect people who, in addition to their sensitivity to the weather, Belong to vulnerable groups, such as children or the elderlyYes “for an elderly man with six previous illnesses and their treatment, sudden change in weather or excessive pressure […] It can take you to the hospital,” as we pointed out from Geobiomet

Although these types of extremes are caused primarily by heat or cold waves, part of the “discomfort” some people feel when a storm approaches has to do with the high or low pressures. “When the front arrives, there is that oppressive feeling when you approach, and then, as the water drains, there is a sense of relief due to the ionization that rain generates in the atmosphere.“In fact, several recent studies have opened the door to establishing relationships between the negative electric charge from aerosols derived from water currents and improving human health.

Features of Dynamic Meteorology and SAT

The problem is that it is difficult to create a common biometric profile for different people. It is not possible to say with certainty how some type of weather change will affect a person. Geobiomet is specifically dedicated to creating what is known as early warning systems (Saturday), this”Allow prediction of the potential risks of climate change and its variability to human health“.

This particular branch of research University of Cantabria Claims Increase government investment to create a SAT that make it possible to better predict the effects that meteorological changes – and ultimately climate change – can have on populations. With a greater ability to recognize Correlations between climate, weather and healthIncreasingly effective early warning systems can be created to improve the lives of some people.

