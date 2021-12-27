The Spiderman movie has already made over a billion dollars at the box office

EFE.- The latest cinematic adventures of spiderman, Spider-Man: There is no escape from home She emerged as the undisputed Queen of Christmas and Raised over a billion dollars worldwide so far, According to the data of the portal specialized in the box office cinema Box Office Mojo.

The third installment of the saga started in its final phase in 2017 by John Watts as director and Tom Holland has been collected in the skin of the superhero spider in the United States and Canada so farSince its premiere on December 16, it has grossed $467.3 million, of which $81.5 million is in just three days of the Christmas holidays.

The movie is on its way to breaking all records.

Consequently, it has become the film that collects the most in the shortest time since the pandemic began, and Sony’s production is the fastest to hit $1,000 million since it did so in 2015. Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

At the US box office On Christmas weekend, behind the movie Spiderman, the other two movies are too late More views: sing 2, with $23 million and Resurrection Matrix With 12 million dollars.

Follow information about companies and news in Forbes Mexico

man of kings with $6.3 million and American underdog With 6.2 they are in fourth and fifth, while the new adaptation West side storyAnd Directed by Steven Spielberg, it hasn’t taken off yet, coming in at number six with $2.8 million. End of this week.

Globally, it is clear that Spider-Man leads the box office followed by two Chinese productions (Battle of Changjin Lake s Hello motherAnd the James Bond movie No time to die, as well as the ninth batch of The Fast and the Furious.

Follow us on Google News to stay updated