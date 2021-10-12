The “Sputnik V” vaccine will be approved by the end of 2021: WHO – El Financiero

Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, against COVID-19 can be Approved at the end of 2021 By the World Health Organization (WHO), the chief scientist of this body confirmed, Swaminathan toxicity.

“There are some legal documents which must be signed by both parties before the process continues,” Swaminathan said in an interview with the agency. RIA Novosti.

After this stage, the evaluation of the file is resumed and an inspection date is scheduled for Giving the green light for emergency use authorization Vaccine Aesthetic Center in Moscow.

Although he did not give a specific date, Somaya emphasized that “if the documents are signed in the next two days, after which the evaluation will resume, it is very likely that the inspection will also take place until the end of the year and the process can be completed.”

In mid-June, the World Health Organization suspended the Sputnik review process due to the discovery of a group of experts Violations in one of the production plants located in Ufa.

At the time, the WHO’s deputy director-general for access to medicines, Mariangela Simao, explained that the evaluation of the Russian vaccine had been halted due to Failure to comply with certain legal procedures.

“Now I am pleased to inform you that in the discussions we have had with the Russian government, this issue has not yet been resolved, and as soon as these processes are completed, we will be in a position to resume the procedure,” he stated in a newspaper. The conference in which the United Nations and the World Health Organization presented a new plan to achieve the vaccination of 40 percent of the population of all countries before the end of this year.

up to date, The World Health Organization has approved seven COVID vaccines, Although Sputnik is widely operated in Russia, where relevant entities have approved its use, it lacks a license from international organizations.

With information from EFE and Reuters