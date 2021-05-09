The story of the nurse who made a magazine cover

Maggie Rollins She is a 28-year-old woman who has gone from being a nurse amid the Coronavirus pandemic to starring on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Born in South Carolina (USA), he worked as a teenager as a model For the Intimissimi underwear brand He was featured on the cover of the October 2020 issue of The Croatian version of Elle magazine.

A year ago, Maggie volunteered as a nurse practitioner at the height of the epidemic in New York.

In a conversation with the New York Post, the young woman said, “I was working in Los Angeles and booked the flight back to South Carolina thinking it would be a month or so. I had a nurse’s skills and it was a huge responsibility.” When asked if any patient or colleague was aware of his work, he admitted that: “Of course not. I don’t think anyone would have cared at the time.”

Maggie Rollins, 28, model and nurse. Photo: Sports Ilustrated

“I learned as a nurse and she was a responsibility more than anything else. I just started working despite many obstacles,” he added.

Rollins admits it didn’t affect him to have someone discover his other job when the country was grappling with Covid-19.

Nurse and model

During her teens, Rollins was chosen to be a model, but she also intended to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps to become a nurse.

Rollins volunteers with the nonprofit organization OneWorld Health. Photo: Instagram

It worked like Hematology & Oncology Nurse In South Carolina when a Miami modeling agency called her, according to her reports daily Mail.

“At first I thought it was a hoax or a scam, but my nurse manager told me to do it. He gave me a license and made it clear that if I don’t like it, I can always come back,” he explains.

Maggie Rollins, 28, model and nurse. Photo: Instagram

While modeling, Rollins volunteered with the nonprofit OneWorld Health To keep your credentials.

Her interest and dedication has led to the development of her nursing activity in countries such as Uganda and Nicaragua.

Sports Illustrated Call

When I least expected it and in the midst of an endless pandemic, I got the call from Sports Illustrated.

“I had no idea he was on Sports Illustrated’s radar. I got a call from my agent saying he was willing to do so,” the 28-year-old model highlights.

Barely two hours passed when his cell phone rang again. Her agent had a clear message: “You are confirmed to Sports Illustrated and within three weeks she is filming.”

Rollins has only been there for three weeks, and she makes it clear that it’s nothing compared to the sacrifices of others.

The model had to get back in shape quickly, because she was enjoying some delicacies like red wine, she says

“I did a lot Pilates at Home and the Sculpt Society App with Megan RobbHe tells his secret to soon flaunt an adorable personality.

Beauty Maggie Rollins, who combines her nursing work with modeling. Photo: Facebook

A young woman from South Carolina points out Cathy Ireland and Y Elle Macpherson As her favorite in the field, she hopes her bikini moment will raise awareness among healthcare workers.

“I want to make it clear that I only spent three weeks, and that is nothing compared to the sacrifices they made,” says Rollins. And he comments: “The Covid did not stop with them.”

Maggie Rollins is 28 years old and is a native of South Carolina. Photo: Instagram

“We met Maggie on her first trip to New York City after she decided to pursue modeling and we’ve seen her career develop since then,” said MG Day editor of Rollins.