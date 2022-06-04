The Undersecretary for Science and Technology analyzed the challenges of the ministry

On a new episode of Your DNA, Andrea Obeid spoke with the Undersecretary for Science and Technology, Carolina GinzaAbout public account announcements 2022 in this regard.

Among the main themes in President Gabriel Borek’s speech regarding this was the planning of Increase resources.

In detail, Chile is expected to be able to Investment of 1% of GDP in Research, Development and Innovation (R + D + I).

Where Ministry He valued the initiative presented by the government, and the Undersecretary acknowledges that “The will to grow is historical“.

Gainza explained that this would mark the country’s growth in this area as a start. The idea is that ‘later can be combined into own and vice versa’ Public-private investment of up to 50% each“.

Planning to achieve the goal

Currently in the country About 0.36% of GDP is invested It is at R+D+I, so there is still a long way to go to reach the 1% rate suggested by the government.

That’s why Carolina pointed out that the idea is “to create the bases to be able to advance in the short and medium term. It’s definitely something we won’t be able to achieve in these four years“.

“What we are planning is to increase the budget, taking into account the ministry and National Research Agencyin About 30 or 32% by 2023“.

“This will be an investment that we have not seen before in the past two decades,” the Undersecretary affirmed, referring to the efforts that will be made this year.

With this start, it is estimated that Deadlines will be greatly shortened, although it is still very optimistic to think of 1% during the government’s tenure. “Reaching 0.7, I will be satisfied,” he said.

Scientific research is the basis of development

If we are talking about economic growth and greater investment in specific areas, it is important to have reasons that justify the allocation of funds.

Under this point, the Undersecretary for Science and Technology, Carolina Ginza, noted that research and work in this area “is the basis of everything the government wants to do”.

The main factor, which he appealed to, is “If we are to advance in a new development model (…) We need to integrate more knowledge“.

In this way, with more research, knowledge and work from various foundations, it aims to stop being “A country that has a model that depends on Very attractive“.

Thus, a batch is being prepared for the Ministry of Science and Technology on the basis of increased resources, research and specialized work.

One aspect that Gainza emphasized is that you also have the looks”For sustainable development, working with communities and a responsible innovation perspective“.

Under these criteria, work and planning will be carried out to achieve the short, medium and long term goals set by the government.