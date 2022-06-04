The Undersecretary for Science and Technology analyzed the challenges of the ministry

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

On a new episode of Your DNA, Andrea Obeid spoke with the Undersecretary for Science and Technology, Carolina GinzaAbout public account announcements 2022 in this regard.

Among the main themes in President Gabriel Borek’s speech regarding this was the planning of Increase resources.

In detail, Chile is expected to be able to Investment of 1% of GDP in Research, Development and Innovation (R + D + I).

Where Ministry He valued the initiative presented by the government, and the Undersecretary acknowledges that “The will to grow is historical“.

Gainza explained that this would mark the country’s growth in this area as a start. The idea is that ‘later can be combined into own and vice versa’ Public-private investment of up to 50% each“.

Read also

Chilean entrepreneurship creates a system to eliminate muscle pain