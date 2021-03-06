The United Kingdom condemned the expulsion of the European Union’s ambassador to Venezuela

File Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Post via Reuters)

The UK Office of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs released a statement Friday on the expulsion of Venezuela, the European Union’s ambassador to Caracas. Isabelle Brillhant Pedrosa, After the Nicolás Maduro regime was declared persona non grata.

The Venezuelan regime’s decision to expel the head of the European Union delegation is extremely unjustified and unfortunate. The UK stands with our European Union partners.Came in a statement issued by Boris Johnson’s government ministry.

Isabelle Briollhant Pedrosa, the last European Union ambassador to Caracas, Venezuela, left last Tuesday, three days after the deadline that Maduro gave her to leave the country. In response to Community Bloc sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials.

The number of Venezuelan officials subject to sanctions by the European Union is 55. Before Venezuela, the bloc did not impose sanctions on any country in Latin America.

In response to your ambassador’s expulsion, Brussels also declared the head of the Venezuelan mission to the European Union, Claudia Salerno, persona non grata. However, the decision of the European Union does not mean the forcible departure of the Venezuelan diplomat from the lands of society because Salerno is also the ambassador of Belgium and Luxembourg.

For his part, it isThe so-called International Contact Group for Venezuela, which is sponsored by the European Union, including Spain, also condemned the decision of the Chavista regime on Thursday. He expelled the ambassador and considered it a violation of the dialogue.

The following members of the International Contact Group on Venezuela: Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay In a joint statement, they said, “They reject the Venezuelan regime’s decision to declare the ambassador of the European Union persona non grata.” The text did not mention Argentina.

They indicated that this statement and the subsequent expulsion of the diplomat from the country is “It conflicts with the dialogue and respect that must prevail in international relations, s It will only contribute to more international isolation From Venezuela. ”They added:We ask that situations of this kind never happen again And to preserve the spirit of dialogue and cooperation between the Venezuelan regime and the international community. “

