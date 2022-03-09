The United States is working with Ukraine to prevent the Russians from taking biological materials

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

On Tuesday, the United States confirmed that it was working with Ukraine to prevent “biological materials” from facilities on Ukrainian soil from falling into the hands of the Russians.

“We are now very concerned that Russian forces may seek to control it,” Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During the hearing, the US official was asked about Poland’s announcement that it would transfer all of its MiG-29 combat aircraft to Germany to make them available to the US.

Nuland emphasized that Poland has not coordinated with the United States on this matter.

“I was in a meeting where I should have heard something about it, before what he thinks is a surprising move” by Poland, Noland said.

Regarding the security of Poland, as a country neighboring Ukraine, Nuland noted that it “benefits from the full air security of NATO.”

In parallel, he added, the United States has increased its security support for that country and is evaluating the placement of some Patriot anti-aircraft batteries on Polish soil.

More Stories

How to watch the Champions League match on TV in the United States

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

Taiwan is not Ukraine, neither the United States nor China – the world order

20 hours ago Leland Griffith

These are the occupations that are granted most visas in the United States through the H-1B visa program | international | News

1 day ago Leland Griffith

How do you apply to study in the United States?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States heads to the World Cup qualifiers with a list of casualties

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Anthony Blinken Discusses US, European Ban on Russian Oil Imports

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Fernanda Pinahrera, from Quito, traveled to Africa to volunteer

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Giancarlo Esposito already has a new project when Better Call Saul ends

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Women of science against climate change

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Apple announced the M1 Ultra, its most powerful processor to date

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States is working with Ukraine to prevent the Russians from taking biological materials

4 hours ago Leland Griffith