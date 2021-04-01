The United States showed its support to the Philippines in the face of Chinese incursions into the South Sea

South China Sea

National Security Adviser to the White House, Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart Hermogenes Esperon have expressed their “concerns” about the recent incursions by 200 fishing vessels into the territories claimed by the Philippines from the South China Sea.

Sullivan said in a statement that he reaffirmed the applicability of the defense treaty between the two countries as well as the “Response to Challenges in the South China Sea” agreement.

On March 21, the Philippine government denounced the appearance of more than 200 Chinese fishing boats – ruled by “militias” according to the Philippine authorities – while China denied it was carrying out an “incursion” into the South China Sea. They argued that these boats existed “due to weather conditions.”

The Philippine Defense Secretary, Delphine Lorenzana, said the presence of the ships was a “provocative” act that would “militarize” the region.

Years ago, China entered into a territorial dispute with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines over several islands located in the South China Sea. Important hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of these islands, especially in the islands of Sheesha (Paracel Islands), Nansha (Spratly Islands) and Huangyan (Scarborough Reef).

Aerial view of the uninhabited Spratly Island in the disputed South China Sea

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday confirmed this Hong Kong lost its independence from China and pledged to increase pressure on Beijing To dismantle the special status of the city-state.

The day after China approved a radical reform of the political system in Hong Kong, which eliminated the few remaining democratic tastes, the Secretary of State ruled in a mandatory report to Congress that Financial position “does not justify treatment differently from mainland China According to United States law. “

Beijing shares last year “They have seriously undermined the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.”Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

In this way, Joe Biden’s government endorses former President Donald Trump’s decision, which stripped Hong Kong of the separate privileges it had enjoyed with the United States since moving from the United Kingdom to China in 1997, including the suspension of an extradition treaty.

“I am committed to continuing to work with Congress and our allies and partners around the world in support of the people of Hong Kong. Against the atrocious policies and measures of the People’s Republic of China, “Blinken said.

“We will impose consequences for these actions.”The head of US diplomacy said, referring to the sanctions imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

