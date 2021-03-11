The United States will allow Central American youth to reunite with parents who are already in the country

Due to the increase in immigration flow at the border, the US government, on Wednesday, March 10, took steps to restart a program that allows some Central American minors to apply to enter the United States and seek housing for an increasing number of young people. Migrants arrested after crossing the border from Mexico.

In the face of mounting pressure for the prolonged detention of immigrant children, Roberta S Jacobson, the special assistant to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who oversees border affairs, announced the resumption of the Barack Obama administration’s program that allowed mediators. American children seek remote protection and avoid the dangerous journey north to reunite with their parents who are already in the United States.

The Biden administration viewed this program and the $ 4 billion investment in Central America as crucial tools in tackling the poverty, persecution and corruption that for years pushed vulnerable families to seek refuge in the United States. But the long-term strategy to deter unauthorized immigration faces the immediate challenge of how to deal with thousands of migrant children on the US border, a situation that has sparked a swift reaction from Republicans and Democrats.

Durante su campaña, Biden dijo que restaurar el programa, así como invertir 4000 millones de dólares en la región, eran dos iniciativas que forman parte de su plan para abordar la pobreza y la corrupción que durante años han hecho que las familias vuugio busables United State.