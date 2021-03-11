The United States will allow Central American youth to reunite with parents who are already in the country
Due to the increase in immigration flow at the border, the US government, on Wednesday, March 10, took steps to restart a program that allows some Central American minors to apply to enter the United States and seek housing for an increasing number of young people. Migrants arrested after crossing the border from Mexico.
In the face of mounting pressure for the prolonged detention of immigrant children, Roberta S Jacobson, the special assistant to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who oversees border affairs, announced the resumption of the Barack Obama administration’s program that allowed mediators. American children seek remote protection and avoid the dangerous journey north to reunite with their parents who are already in the United States.
The Biden administration viewed this program and the $ 4 billion investment in Central America as crucial tools in tackling the poverty, persecution and corruption that for years pushed vulnerable families to seek refuge in the United States. But the long-term strategy to deter unauthorized immigration faces the immediate challenge of how to deal with thousands of migrant children on the US border, a situation that has sparked a swift reaction from Republicans and Democrats.
Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday that 9,457 children were arrested Unaccompanied parent at the border in February, up from over 5,800 in January. Detention of unaccompanied minors doubled in February compared to the same period in 2020.
Biden now faces the challenge of quickly treating migrant children from border prisons to shelters.
The number of migrant children held in border detention centers has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250, according to Federal Migration Agency documents obtained by The New York Times on Monday. More than 1,300 of these youths were held for longer than the three days permitted by law before being transferred to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We continue to fight with the number of people in our custody, especially in light of the spread of a pandemic,” said Miller, who refused to release the latest number of migrants at border facilities.
Most of these immigrants were quickly rejected due to the Pandemic Emergency Law under Trump, but Biden distanced himself from the previous administration by allowing unaccompanied children to enter the United States.
According to White House press secretary Jane Psaki, Biden was briefed on the situation Wednesday by senior government officials who visited the border at the end of last week.
