The United States will not invite the Maduro government to the Summit of the Americas

(CNN Spanish) – The US government, through the Summit of the Americas coordinator, Kevin O’Reilly, said Thursday that it will not invite the government of the questioned Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, to the meeting.

The confirmation came during a US Senate hearing, when Republican Senator Marco Rubio O’Reilly asked if Maduro or representatives of his government would be invited, to which O’Reilly replied: “Absolutely no, no. A legitimate government.”

Rubio also asked if Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as Venezuela’s interim president, had been invited, and O’Reilly replied that the White House had not yet sent an invitation to Guaido to attend the summit.

CNN asked the Maduro government to respond to O’Reilly’s announcement during today’s hearing in the US Senate, but we have yet to receive a response.

This year’s Summit of the Americas will be held in Los Angeles, California, from June 6-10.

