The United States will not invite the Maduro government to the Summit of the Americas

17 mins ago Leland Griffith
What should be the theme of the Summit of the Americas? 3:48

(CNN Spanish) – The US government, through the Summit of the Americas coordinator, Kevin O’Reilly, said Thursday that it will not invite the government of the questioned Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, to the meeting.

The confirmation came during a US Senate hearing, when Republican Senator Marco Rubio O’Reilly asked if Maduro or representatives of his government would be invited, to which O’Reilly replied: “Absolutely no, no. A legitimate government.”

Rubio also asked if Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as Venezuela’s interim president, had been invited, and O’Reilly replied that the White House had not yet sent an invitation to Guaido to attend the summit.

CNN asked the Maduro government to respond to O’Reilly’s announcement during today’s hearing in the US Senate, but we have yet to receive a response.

This year’s Summit of the Americas will be held in Los Angeles, California, from June 6-10.

Special: America Summit

More Stories

The United States will not invite Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas | world | Dr..

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Sales of bulletproof backpacks in the US grew 800% after the Texas school massacre

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Best International Broker to Trade in a Global Markets

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Cuscatleca won bronze in squash in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

An American coup against Russia, which is close to “defaulting”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Maduro noted that the US “discriminates against entire peoples” at the Summit of the Americas

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Timex Collaborates With Netflix’s Stranger Things By Benzinga Spain

2 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Marcos Razetti left his medical career for technology – El Heraldo de Juarez

4 mins ago Mia Thompson

Van de Zandschulp – Long Live Nadal

5 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Free: Xbox gives money to its fans to buy games or DLC

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States will not invite the Maduro government to the Summit of the Americas

17 mins ago Leland Griffith