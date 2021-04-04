The University of Arizona offers scholarships to medical students in Phoenix and Tucson | Univision Phoenix KTVW

Tucson, Arizona. – Hospitals in Arizona They are running out of doctors to attend emergencies, and given this difficulty in filling the positions, the federal government has allocated $ 8 million to educate new doctors for free.

“The University of Arizona is a pioneer in preparing students to work in communities,” said Dr. Daniel Dirksen of Arizona College of Medicine.

More than 2.8 million Arizona residents live in a rural area where access to a health professional is difficult and about 560 physicians are needed to serve these areas, according to a report by the Medical Services and Resources Administration.

“The purpose of this scholarship is to provide a totally free education to encourage these students to get involved in these rural communities,” said Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, Director of the Rural Health Program.

in a Arizona There are 180 doctors per 100,000 people, but in rural areas there are 10 doctors per 100,000, prompting Hispanics to educate themselves and then go to these areas of need.

“Everyone you are trying to take care of as a doctor has a story,” said Abe Solorio, a recipient of a medical grant.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, there are 13 scholarships available for the Tucson region and 22 for medical school en Phoenix.

Abe is a clear example of desire is strength and improvement even when education is free. “I am the first in the family to graduate from university, I studied for a master’s degree, and now in less than two years, I will be the first female doctor in the family,” she said.

Interested candidates will have to specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, paediatrics, psychiatry, gynecology and general surgery.

It may interest you: