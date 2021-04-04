Science – an ingenious helicopter touching the surface of Mars

48 mins ago Mia Thompson
04/04/2021 An ingenious helicopter touches the surface of Mars. An Innovation helicopter, the first in another world, touched the surface of Mars after it was deposited from the underside of NASA’s Perseverance craft, completing the complex maneuver to propagate and descend to the surface. NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Madrid, 4 (Europe Press)

An Innovation helicopter, the first in another world, touched the surface of Mars after it was deposited from the underside of NASA’s Perseverance craft, completing the complex maneuver to propagate and descend to the surface.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported that the last 10 centimeters of the landing, from a total height of 63 cm, was completed on April 4. On his Twitter account, with a photo of creativity taken with perseverance as soon as he leaves the helicopter.

After a 471 million km journey to the Red Planet, the perseverance vehicle headed toward the terrain at the Jezero crater designated for testing the helicopter, where the flight will take place, scheduled for no later than April 11th.

The helicopter continues to charge the batteries with its solar panel and is completely independent of its operation. He weighs 1.8 kilograms, and now his challenge is to survive the freezing temperatures of the Mars night.

More Stories

How do I know if I have a suitable balance in the 2021 annual return?

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Adrenal insufficiency in a pediatric patient reveals a genetic disease

1 day ago Mia Thompson

American scientists working on micro-cell robots (+ tweet) – Juventud Rebelde

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Charlotte will have her first medical school

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The special status of the 17 distinguished residents of Villa Clara in science • workers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Scientists doubt that there is 70% of the universe

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science – an ingenious helicopter touching the surface of Mars

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

MLB The Show 21 is free on Xbox Game Pass and paid on PlayStation

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

The Leones7s finished eighth in the UAE Championship after a bad day

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Iran rejects gradual lifting of US sanctions | Economie

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix: This is the HORROR movie by Guillermo del Toro that will take your sleep away!

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter