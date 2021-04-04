Science – an ingenious helicopter touching the surface of Mars

04/04/2021 An ingenious helicopter touches the surface of Mars. An Innovation helicopter, the first in another world, touched the surface of Mars after it was deposited from the underside of NASA’s Perseverance craft, completing the complex maneuver to propagate and descend to the surface. NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory



An Innovation helicopter, the first in another world, touched the surface of Mars after it was deposited from the underside of NASA’s Perseverance craft, completing the complex maneuver to propagate and descend to the surface.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported that the last 10 centimeters of the landing, from a total height of 63 cm, was completed on April 4. On his Twitter account, with a photo of creativity taken with perseverance as soon as he leaves the helicopter.

After a 471 million km journey to the Red Planet, the perseverance vehicle headed toward the terrain at the Jezero crater designated for testing the helicopter, where the flight will take place, scheduled for no later than April 11th.

The helicopter continues to charge the batteries with its solar panel and is completely independent of its operation. He weighs 1.8 kilograms, and now his challenge is to survive the freezing temperatures of the Mars night.