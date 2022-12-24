The US Congress approves the 2023 budget before the House of Representatives has a Republican majority

The House of Representatives this Friday gave a “green light” to a bill that avoids a shutdown of Congress, and includes A A budget of 1.7 trillion dollars for the next fiscal year And before the formation of the House of Representatives with a Republican majority.

The Senate passed the 68-29 spending package on Thursday along with a one-week extension so that the bill is properly processed and signed into law by US President Joe Biden before the deadline, the Series reported. CNN.

The measure, which also includes nearly $45 billion in additional military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, locks in the 2023 federal budget, with funding for major U.S. agencies, by On January 3, Republicans will take over the House of Representatives.

The bill was passed after the Republican Party introduced a Last minute adjustment Wednesday on Title 42, a controversial health care order issued by former President Donald Trump that allowed authorities to promptly remove immigrants from the US border.

Subsequently, independent Kristen Sinema, R-Arizona, and Democrat John Tester, R-Montana, introduced another amendment in response, though both texts were finally rejected by the House of Representatives.

The bill, which is more than 4,000 pages long, includes a review of the election law in an attempt to avoid another scenario similar to what happened in the attack on the Capitol on January 6 by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In addition, The law prohibits installing the TikTok app on federal government phonesreflecting the Biden administration’s concerns about the role of China and social media in the United States, according to hill.

Biden signs the bill

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed into law the 2023 Budget Act hours after it was approved by the Senate, formally postponing the possibility of a government shutdown or amendments to it by a future House of Representatives with a Republican majority.

“On Friday, December 23, 2022, the President signed into law HR 4373, the “Continuing Appropriations and Additional Extensions for 2023” Act, a statement from the White House read.

According to the Biden administration, these budgets extend through December 30 temporary federal funding that both chambers approved last week in order to avoid a blockade on the government.