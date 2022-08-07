The US delegation to own Petro is already in Colombia

The American delegation Who will attend on Sunday the inauguration of the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, has already arrived in Colombia. The delegation in charge of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and Arrived in Bogota on a Saturday afternoon.

The other members of the presidential delegation are Gregory Mix, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Francisco Palmieri, (e) Ambassador of the United States to Colombia; Desiree Cormier Smith, Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity, State Department; s Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to President Biden and Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs. “Welcome to Bogota! RepGregoryMeeks, Cormier Smith, Cartajuanero and I just landed to open @petrogustavo and @FranciaMarquezM. Eager to support efforts to combat inequality, implement the Peace Agreement and protect the environment,” the US Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.