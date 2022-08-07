The US delegation to own Petro is already in Colombia
The American delegation Who will attend on Sunday the inauguration of the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, has already arrived in Colombia.
The delegation in charge of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, and Arrived in Bogota on a Saturday afternoon.
The other members of the presidential delegation are Gregory Mix, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Francisco Palmieri, (e) Ambassador of the United States to Colombia; Desiree Cormier Smith, Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity, State Department; s Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to President Biden and Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs.
“Welcome to Bogota! RepGregoryMeeks, Cormier Smith, Cartajuanero and I just landed to open @petrogustavo and @FranciaMarquezM. Eager to support efforts to combat inequality, implement the Peace Agreement and protect the environment,” the US Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.
in Colombia, for the inauguration of the President-elect, Gustavo Petro, on August 7, the Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, Felix Oloa; former President of Paraguay Fernando Lugo; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nikola Silakovi; Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini; Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his advisor Santiago Cafiero; Mario Abdo, President of Paraguay, Silvana Lopez, First Lady of Paraguay, and Guillermo Laso, President of Ecuador, among others.
A few hours after his inauguration, the president-elect focused on meeting with other important world leaders. In the morning He held talks with the presidents of ECLAC and CAF.
