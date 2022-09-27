The US-Saudi draw concludes with disappointing preparations for Qatar

The team, which had previously lost 2-0 to Japan, brought back its star Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), but despite this he failed to respond to the strong approach of Saudi Arabia, which will be a competitor to Argentina. Mexico and Poland in the World Cup.

In this sense, the North American team also had to replace youngster Gio Reina (Borussia Dortmund) after half an hour of play, due to muscle problems with his foot.on another negative note from a nondescript match that was held in front of practically empty booths.

Just two months before England, Wales and Iran faced Iran in Group B, the United States ended their last warm-up run with more doubts than they left in the CONCACAF qualifying qualifiers, in which they finished third behind Canada and Mexico.

There was no trust and connections we wanted. “But the effort was great today, and the intensity was very good, especially at the end of the game,” said coach Greg Berhalter, who was trying to cheer up his young team.

“We keep pushing and trying to score. So I can’t blame this effort, but we have to keep improving in terms of confidence,” he emphasized and also mentioned that “this is a nervous moment, where people are worried about being on the list (the summoners)” ” , to remember. “The confidence isn’t there yet, but we’ll get it.”

At the Nueva Condomina, there were several changes that the coach indicated, to improve the performance of his team, which was overwhelmed by the pressure and dynamism of Japan four days ago; While Pulisic, who missed Friday due to a strike, entered. Berhalter also gave young Mexican-American striker Ricardo Pepe a chance to attack.

In addition, the Groningen striker, who distinguished himself in some stages of the CONCACAF qualifiers, was practically absent until he was substituted in the 59th minute, in a match that, due to its characteristics, could complicate his options to be on the list. for Qatar.

Possible injury alert

Changes made by the United States, which also strengthened their midfield with Kylian Acosta, gave them more possession of the ball, but this dominance did not translate into great scoring opportunities.

The main danger to the North American team came with two long shots from midfielders Weston McKinney and Tyler Adams, whose shot hit the right post of the opponent’s goal. Saudi Arabia, who finished off Japan in the successful Qatar 2022 qualifiers, enjoyed their clearest chance in the first half.

Striker Hattan Bahbri finished the penalty area, and after the ball rebounded from the defense, he prepared it for Al-Dossary, who controlled poorly and was unable to score with an empty goal.

With only half an hour of playing, the young replacement Jiu Rina, who went straight to the locker room in earnest, arrived.

Similarly, the US Soccer Federation soon reported that the relay was a “precaution,” because Rena was experiencing a muscle strain. The talented 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker missed a lot of qualifying due to injuries and it is one of Berhalter’s great hopes for an attack that remains in doubt.

Famous Colombian-American striker, Jesus Ferreira, featured Ricardo Pepe at match time, and although he succeeded quickly with a highly focused shot, he did not transfer his scoring proficiency in FC Dallas to the national team.

* With information from AFP.