The videos show the traffic jams generated in the Suez Canal due to the blockade of the Evergreen ship

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

There are already more than 300 ships waiting to be able to pass through this sea, through which about 12% of global merchandise trade passes.

Europe, March 28 (RT). Container ship MV ever Still stranded on Suez Canal, It blocks traffic in both directions and spawns Huge traffic jams. Dimension of this Traffic jams at sea This is evident in a new video released on the Internet.

In the photos, dozens of ships can be seen lining up in front of this sea lane, through which about 30 percent of the world’s shipping container volume and about 12 percent of global merchandise trade passes.

According to the latest data, a total of 321 ships are waiting to pass through the Suez Canal. On the other hand, the stranded cargo ship was reportedly transported for the first time on Friday night after 20 tons of sand was removed from the area in which it was stuck.

The container ship’s rudder and propellers have also been switched on again, but it is not yet clear when it will be possible to fully free the ship.

According to Evergreen Marine Corp., which operates MV Ever Given, the cargo ship was stranded on Tuesday by strong winds hitting the area, with gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour.

But the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, indicated that weather conditions are not the only possible reason behind grounding MV Ever Geffen, and confirms that the investigation may reveal other additional reasons, such as a technical error or a crew.

This content is published by SINEMBARGO with the express authority of RT. See the original here. Reproduction is forbidden.

