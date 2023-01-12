The World Film Festival comes with dozens of films

Santo Domingo– The Santo Domingo World Film Festival will be held on its 15th anniversary, with dozens of films, shorts, mediums, documentaries and local guests.

The cinema meeting will open on January 22, 2023 in the Carlos Bentini Room of the National Theater with the screening of Alberto Rodriguez’s “Modelo 77”, the most famous Andalusian film of the year, nominated for 16 Goya Awards, including Best Film. and director.

During the opening ceremony, FCGSD will give recognition to “Arturo Rodríguez” for being an Ibero-American pride in Art VII and for his career to actress Paz Vega. The Seville-born superstar rose to fame with her leading role in Julio Medem’s “Lucía y el sexo” (2001) and then continued her successful run-up with Pedro Almodóvar in “Talk to her” (2002).

For North American audiences, his lead-in was Spanglish (2004) by James L. Brooks, alongside Adam Sandler. Over the years, he has participated in notable productions in his country and especially in the United States, starting in 2023 with the Netflix series “Kaledioscope”.

Among the international stars confirmed are young actors Cameron Douglas, Ella Bleu Travolta and Edward Philippont, who will have a special screening of their new film “The Runner”, a suspenseful thriller directed by Michel Danner, which is sought after by the festival. To approach new audiences.

In honor of Claudio Chia, “I am an iguana as possible”, his latest work as a Made in Mexico cinematographer, will be shown.

Closing the event will be the screening of the documentary, distributed by Disney+, “The Dominican Dream” by Jonathan Hook, a nostalgic portrait of immigration and the search for the American Dream.

Cinema

– Place

The halls of the Palacio del Cine, in the Blue Mall, will host official performances for 8 days until Sunday 29 of this year. After that the exhibitions will be extended for an additional week