Magnitude 6 earthquake activates seismic alert in Mexico

On Sunday, a 6-magnitude earthquake triggered a state of seismic alert in central and southern Mexico.

The quake occurred at 8:31 a.m. (2:31 p.m. GMT) and had its epicenter 17 kilometers south of Tecpan de Galeana in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, according to records from Mexico’s National Seismological Service.

In Mexico City, people felt the earthquake, which prompted hundreds of thousands of citizens to leave their homes and apartments for safety and shelter.

After the earthquake, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asserted its strength and centered it on the coast of Guerrero State.

The first report is that it shuddered in the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Tacpan, with a magnitude of 6. A civil protection plan is being applied. “We will inform you soon,” he wrote in the message, which was broadcast on social networks.

In Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum indicated on social networks that the General Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection “has no record of post-earthquake incidents in the city”.

In addition, he said that after flying over the Citizens Security Secretariat building in the capital, “there were no reports of damage.”

Meanwhile, the governor of the state of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, said in a message that, according to the Civil Protection, in the state “no significant damage has been recorded, but continuous monitoring is taking place in coordination with the municipalities.”

Sunday’s earthquake occurred after the earthquakes that shook Mexico for nearly three months, on September 19 and 23, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 5.6, respectively.

The Sept. 19 event occurred less than an hour after the national exercise being conducted on Sept. 19 to commemorate the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, which occurred on the same date and are considered the most destructive in modern history.

Whereas the tremor on the 23rd was one of thousands of aftershocks on the 19th of September.

In September 2017, 471 people died in Mexico in three earthquakes – on the 7th, 19th and 23rd – in the biggest natural tragedy since the 1985 earthquake, which left thousands dead in the country’s capital.