There is a mention of Rosalía motomami in the Super Mario Bros.: The McDonald’s Movie games

The highly anticipated Super Mario movie continues to bring us more news. We bring more information before the premiere.

Super Mario Bros.: The Movie

You already know that Nintendo premiered its first Nintendo Direct movie with its first teaser trailer, which is available In Castilian and Latin Spanish. Then a second Nintendo Direct was shared with another trailer as well You can see in these languages. And now we get more news.

This is the odd official description in the web Kids Games Princess Peach on a motorcycle From the range of toys available at Happy Mills at McDonald’s in Spain. This is what he says:

The real Motomami arrives at the Happy Mail. Have fun assembling Princess Peach and her motorbike.

As you can imagine, the most surprising thing is male “motomami”a term coined by the popular singer Rosalia. It seems that the marketing managers of McDonald’s in Spain did not hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity.

What do you think that?

the movie

Remember that This movie is Super Mario It is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in the United States and a week earlier in Spain (March 31, 2023), after being delayed (it was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2022). Co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, the film features an amazing voice cast of Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black) and Toad (Keegan Michael Key). ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamik (Kevin Michael Richardson), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! The screenplay for the film was written by Matthew Vogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and Illumination Minions: Rise of Gru.

You also have our coverage of the Mario movie here. What do you think of Super Mario and Chris Pratt? What do you think the movie will be in the end? We read you in the comments.

