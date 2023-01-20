Me, Tonya: The tape starring Margot Robbie has arrived on Netflix

20 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The first strip, Tonya, depicts how this athlete was accused of paying a man to beat his opponent and thus not participate in the Olympic Games.

I’m Tonya. A movie starring Margot Robbie, it is one of the newest releases in the Netflix catalog.

The film depicts the life of Tonya Harding, a promising figure skater at the time in the 1990s, and a young athlete who, despite her impressive performance, lives in the shadow of her mother, a ruthless and insensitive woman.

In 1994, before the Olympics, Tonya’s main rival, Nancy Kerrigan, was hit in the knee with a club by a hired thug. Although it is not known who was responsible for what happened, all eyes fell on Harding, at the beginning of the end of his career.

I’m Tonya.

year
2017.

Duration
121 minutes

nation
United State.

direction
Craig Gillespie.

ejaculate
Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Caitlin Carver, Julianne Nicholson, Bojana Novakovic, McKenna Grace, Paul Walter Hauser, Bobby Cannavale, Rina Gallagher, Amy Foxx, Ricky Russert, Jeffrey Arsenault, Bobby Akers, Sohela Brooke Attar Clark, Kathryn Dyer Joshua Mikel, Jason Davis.

gender
drama.

