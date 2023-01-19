Gunung Leuser National Park, Sumatra, Indonesia

like a mountain gorilla, uncivilized human beings They are another type of primate They’re going through a really tough timeespecially in recent decades, when thousands of hectares have been cleared of the bush in which they live in order to convert the land into profitable crops for man.

the Gunung Leuser National Parkon the large Indonesian island of Sumatra, is One of the few places you can still see it These amazing primates have orange fur on freedom.

But finding them in the dense, humid rainforests is difficult. These orangutans are surprisingly agile and intelligent, and It is almost impossible to find them without the help of an experienced guide.

when trying We’ll face leeches, rough trails, and buckets of sweat We are walking through the tropical jungle in North Sumatra. But all this effort will be rewarded when we find orangutans and as many as seven other primate species, including the endemic and adorable Thomas leaf monkey.

Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica

Located on the Osa Peninsula, and Corcovado National Park Explains why Costa Rica It is considered one of the places in the world with the greatest biodiversity. This example cannot be missing among the best national parks in the world for wildlife viewing.

This is what we can do here Two days trekking through the tropical jungle Which covers the peninsula, able to find tapir, puma, anteater, ocelot and jaguarplus endless colorful birds and the cuddly three-toed sloth.