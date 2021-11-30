There will be a shower of Fenícida stars on December 2 – Science – Life

Among the astronomical phenomena that December will bring, it will be one of the first astronomical phenomena meteor shower that Komita 289P / Blanpin Next December 2nd. The moment the remains left by this object on its way come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, they will become shooting stars.

According to National Geographic, this comet was discovered in 1819 by Jack Blanbein, a scientist who said at the time that the body had a “very small and confusing core.” After that, the comet disappeared for 200 years. At that time he was never seen again, even with proper monitoring tools.

Las Phoenicides, named after the constellation Phoenix, was discovered in 1956, during the first Japanese expedition to the Antarctic in the Indian Ocean. However, it has also disappeared for several decades, sparking the curiosity of various groups of scientists.

It was until 2003 when astronomers discovered a smaller object that had been moving in the same orbit as Comet Blancpain more than 100 years ago, in which time they established that it was the remnant of the comet.

This year, this meteor will already be visible from November 28, but will present its peak activity on Thursday, December 2, 2021. It is recommended to observe it in the early hours of that day or at dusk.

This phenomenon will coincide with the passage of the Orionids, a position that allows us to see approximately five meteors per hour.

To see the Phoenicians, it is recommended to determine the location of the constellation Phoenix in the sky using one of the special applications for this purpose, such as SkySafari for Android or Skyview for iOS.

