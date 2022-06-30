These are the 10 best cities to study (and the Latin American cities that made it into the rankings)

Drafting

image source, Reuters explained, London once again tops the list of the best cities to study.

London once again tops the ranking of the best urban destinations for international students, according to the latest edition of QS Best Student Cities 2023 by British consultancy QS. Buenos Aires has been positioned as the first Latin American city preferred by students and is ranked 23rd.

Also, there this year 3 cities in latin america To enter the list for the first time.

To be taken into account, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and host at least two universities that already appear in the university ranking drawn up by the same consultant.

Other values ​​to take into account How many students are there In that city, how many of them are international and How City inclusive.

And also if the city is safe, if the cost of living is suitable for the student to live in, in addition to the job opportunities it provides.

The UK capital tops the list for being “a diverse and culturally rich city that offers its students everything from world-renowned museums to delicious multicultural food offerings.”

It houses some of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, such as King’s College London and UCL (University College London).

London shares the podium with Munich (Germany) and Seoul in South Korea. All three maintain the same position as in the last version. In fourth place was Zurich, and in Switzerland, and fifth in Melbourne (Australia).

image source, Getty Images explained, Several universities, low cost of living and dynamism make Buenos Aires a good city for students.

Latin America exists

The arrangement includes 10 cities in latin americaalbeit with uneven performance.

Buenos Aires tops the list For the fourth year in a row, despite dropping in points compared to the previous edition and ranking 23rd, one point lower.

In the survey, they highlighted that the Argentine capital is “A dynamic city with growing opportunities And the best city for students in the Spanish-speaking world.”

Not surprisingly, Buenos Aires is home to 10 universities that are ranked among the best universities in the world, according to the same consultancy. Another point is that graduates of these centers have a good reputation among employers.

Although they point out that “It still has very poor areas,” Making your quality of life lower, it also indicates that this makes you so Low cost of living.

You have to go down to rank 60 To find another city in Latin America, in this case, Santiago de Chilewhich highlighted that although it has a relatively small community of international students, it is a city full of graduate opportunities.

Next on the list is Mexico City is ranked 68. While noting that this capital city is “known and loved” for its street food, historic sites and diverse nightlife, they also caution that “students who choose to study here should be aware of the city’s reputation for pollution and crime and be prepared for these aspects.”

Other Latin American cities that appear are Sao Paulo (Brazil)rank 86, monterey mexico) in 96; With position 99 showing the capital of Colombia, Bogota And in 112 is Lima, Peru).

There are three cities that qualified for the first time. They are Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) in 121st place, Quito (Ecuador) in 130th and Montevideo (Uruguay) in 135th place.