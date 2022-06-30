These are the 10 best cities to study (and the Latin American cities that made it into the rankings)

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

explained,

London once again tops the list of the best cities to study.

London once again tops the ranking of the best urban destinations for international students, according to the latest edition of QS Best Student Cities 2023 by British consultancy QS. Buenos Aires has been positioned as the first Latin American city preferred by students and is ranked 23rd.

Also, there this year 3 cities in latin america To enter the list for the first time.

To be taken into account, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and host at least two universities that already appear in the university ranking drawn up by the same consultant.

Other values ​​to take into account How many students are there In that city, how many of them are international and How City inclusive.

More Stories

Volodymyr Zelensky: There will be no relations between Ukraine and Syria | world | Dr..

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A mother loses her two children in an abandoned trailer in Texas

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Guillermo Laso, President of Ecuador, evades impeachment from the National Assembly

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Kevin Ford loses his job at Burger King for the first time in 27 years and receives a surprise (not candy)

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Madrid Summit: Turkey withdraws its objections and accepts the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Marketing guru claims she co-founded Pinterest (and claims its share)

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science to save the oceans

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

Series “A” praises the change in television rights abroad | Sports

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp responds to the request in networks and provides a long-awaited functionality

37 mins ago Leo Adkins

These are the 10 best cities to study (and the Latin American cities that made it into the rankings)

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda says it has 31 million tons of gold reserves

47 mins ago Leland Griffith