Volodymyr Zelensky: There will be no relations between Ukraine and Syria | world | Dr..

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Syria, due to its recognition of two pro-Russian separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

“There will be no longer relations between Ukraine and Syria,” Zelensky declared in a video he posted. cableHe said that the “sanctions pressure” on Syria, an ally of Russia, “would be greater.”

Shortly before, Syria had declared its recognition of the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, the same declaration that Moscow had made before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Both areas make up the Donbass mining basin, which has been partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 and where the fighting is currently concentrated.

“The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the official Syrian News Agency quoted a source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry as saying. very angry. “We will communicate with the two countries to agree on frameworks for strengthening relations, including establishing diplomatic relations according to the rules,” the source added.

With this announcement, Syria became the first country, with the exception of Russia, to recognize these two “republics”. This is not the first time that Syria has expressed its support for territories that Russia recognizes as independent. In 2018, Syria recognized the independence of Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Syria and Russia have been allies for decades, but their relations have become much closer as a result of the Syrian conflict and Moscow’s military intervention since 2015 alongside the Bashar al-Assad regime.

