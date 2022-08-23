These are the best wildlife and nature photos of 2022, from Nature TTL

See the best wildlife and nature photos from the NatureTTL competition. | Photo: Nature TTL.

The most impressive animals on earth, along with the most beautiful places and the best shots, are collected in Wildlife and nature photography competition “Nature TTL”. meet everyone The winners of this prestigious competition.

Winners of the wildlife and nature photography competition, Nature TTL

Category “animal behavior”

The winner in the “Animal Behavior” category was Dennis Stogsdale From the United States to his postcard with the address “A cat and its prize”, Which depicts a flamingo hunting a lynx that was feeding in the shallow waters of Lake Ndotu (Lower Serengeti).

While the runner-up in the competition was Michael Snedick from Australia for his picture “African elephant blows dust”, in which you see a pachyderm He walks after drowning in the mud as he releases a large cloud of dust from his chest.

Category “Camera Traps”

The winner in the “Camera Traps” category was Jeffrey RenoFrom France to photograph it “Ice Bear”, which shows a large brown bear walking past my camera trap, in Yukon, Canada. This photo was taken by a camera trap set up along the river about two days before a snowstorm. The temperature began to drop to -15 ° C, and the bear was just beginning to turn into an “ice bear”.

Second place in this category went to Sacha Fonsecafrom Germany and photo “top of the world” in which you see a Fahad Snowmen searching for prey in the jagged peaks of the Ladakh mountain range in India.

The photo was taken during a three-year DSLR camera trap project in the Indian Himalayas.

Category “Landscape”

Bertus Hanekum, from South Africa, Won first place in this category for the photo “naturehits scarcity, Where a thunderstorm passes over a Sunflower Which, against all odds, managed to survive in a landfill in the semi-arid Karoo region of South Africa.

“lava” Marek Bejalski, from Poland Kan second best photo in the “Landscape” category, Which depicts the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula on March 21, 2021.

Category “Small World”

The winner was Tibor Litoszky of Hungary, for his picture of a moth in summer at dusk, titled “Moth’s Journey”.

While ‘Beautiful in pollen’ From Tim Crab from the UK showing Micromouth ( Micropteryx calthella ) was covered with golden balls of pollen from the ranunculus flower is the runner-up in this category.

Category “Night Sky”

Australia Summit Jocelyn Corneau, originally from France, was Champion in the “Night Sky” category For his photo taken during a trip to Kosciusko, Australia’s highest point, which he says is one of the best places to capture the Milky Way, thanks in part to the dark sky.

“wonderful” Mauro Tronto, from Italy, was 2nd place in this category. Moonlight falling at right angles creates a gorgeous rainbow, as well as beautiful aurora borealis just above the moon’s rainbow; As well as some wonderful waterfalls in Iceland.

Category “underwater”

A sharp line divides a bank bunting fish At the diving site “Tuna Factory” near Male, the capital of the Maldives, Andy Schmid was taken from Switzerland. So Sunset Stripe First place in this marine category.

“caviar” It was Photography for second place in this category, Captured by Talia Grace from Australia and shows a male Eastern Gobblegut carrying eggs in his mouth.

Category “Urban Animals”

“During the day, these suburbs are completely filled with people going about their daily business. Jan Pesha, from Germany, author of “City Hare”who was the big winner in this urban nature category.

a “City of fireflies”“It inhabits this old train station, and provides beautiful lights on rainy days, just as in this old railway, now deserted, but lit up by these insects.

Category “Wild Portraits”

“When a huge lion looks you in the eye, you immediately forget that you are safely seated in the car. Instinctively, you shrink back and retreat more slowly into the car so as not to provoke a predator. Fortunately, he and his brothers were busy eating the young buffalo that had been caught several times before. minutes,” said Tomas Zspila from Poland, while taking the photo. “See you” also “See you” who won the Category “Wild Pictures”.

The runner-up in this category was Matt Engelman with “A moment of wild nature” Where a fox dog followed him for a month, he was able to capture it with the photographer’s shutter.

Category “under 16” (youth)

Ashintia Murthy, from India, Won the “Young Photographer 2022” category. to photograph you “Point of view”which captured a pair of Malabar parrots fighting over a plot containing rice grains as food.

While the deer in his pond came in second place.

TTL Nature Photography Competition 2022

This year’s competition was very popular with the participants, and according to its organizers, they received more than eight thousand pictures from photographers from all over the world, who sought to win the title Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022.

The overall winner received a cash prize of just over 35,000 Mexican pesos, while the young winner received a voucher for a camera worth approximately 6,000 pesos.