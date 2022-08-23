What countries in the world do not require a visa for Mexicans?

If something can delay trips International is the paperwork, appointments and procedures for documents to be able to enter other countries. thus, Passport Index It indicates how open the world is to receiving tourists Mexicans without the need for it visa.

Mexico It has historically been a country with good relations with other countries, which is why so many of them receive Mexicans without any document other than passport.

If you want to travel to a destination without having to Visa processingHere we tell you in which countries you can do something.

What is the passport index?

Passport Index it’s a classification Who is better or ‘strongest’ Passports From the world. Created by Arton Capital and is the only website that shows real-time changes in Documents In addition, it orders them according to their ease of use Mobility in the planet.

To do this, they are based on the number Countries who – which They recognize your nationality without the need for visa processing, also in the HDI for each one.

Where does Mexico occupy?

Passport Index Putting Mexico in place 51 From 199 Eligible countries around the world, such as 92 countries They recognize the Mexicans without the need visa; 51 more Ask on arrival (or they ask you for an e-Visa); 50 more processing power visa Prior to arrival, 5 countries require an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

Photo: Unsplash

Countries that do not require a visa for Mexicans

Among the 92 countries that do not require a visa for Mexicans, 43 EuropeansAlbania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the Vatican.

The European situation is strange, since only then Russia and Ukraine Request visa. So if you want to take a tour of the beautiful “Old Continent”, take advantage of the almost complete mobility that your Aztec passport offers.

Of course, you should know that from November 2023 (not May, as planned) you will be required for a travel permit called ETIAS. It is not a visa but a permit that can be processed easily and at low cost.

On the other hand, in the American continent itself, only Cuba, Suriname, GuyanaAnd the United States and Canada Requires a visa or electronic permit. Other countries do not have greater restrictions on travelers Mexicans.

Photo: Unsplash

in Asia There are a few countries that do not require a visa or additional documents. Georgia, Israel, Palestine, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines They welcome the countrymen without much bureaucracy.

in Africathe panorama shrinks further: Tunisia, Morocco, Botswana and Mauritius. If you are planning to go on a safari or meet the wonderful local tribes, you will have to prepare some additional documents.

in oceania, Just Fiji, Micronesia and Vanuatu They will not ask you for more to enjoy its exotic beaches.

Although exotic destinations in Asia, Africa and Oceania require more paperwork, Mexicans are making it, according to Passport Indexa area Scientist 74% with your passport. And you, have you already planned your next trip abroad? There are options!

