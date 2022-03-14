These are the first confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

It happens that this March, as in many others, some developers who announced the release date of their games are taking the opportunity to indicate their arrival on Xbox Game Pass. For this same reason, we’re allowing ourselves some little spoilers on the list of games arriving in the second half of March and give the info.

On this occasion we have already had a great AAA title announced for the first half and this is of course already available, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and with the same surprise that this inception was announced, none of this caliber will be going forward now. But beware, because there is a lot of quality.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass at the end of March

  • tearing down (Xbox Series and PC) – March 17
  • blue diary (Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC) – March 24
  • Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series) – March 29
  • strange west (Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC) – March 31

The funny thing is that we see how the “exclusive” games of the new generation are starting to appear, because inevitably and little by little the Xbox One will be left behind. In this case, Shredders, the Snowboard title and Crusader Kings 3, will only be available for Xbox Series X and S. During this week, we’ll know all the games that will reach full service… and which ones will be released at the end of the month.

These are the first confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March — while we wait a couple of days for Microsoft to officially confirm, these are the games we know will definitely be coming to Xbox Game Pass now.

