Waifu Discovered 2, the medieval abstraction game, confirms the exclusive Uncensored Mode for this version

42 mins ago Leo Adkins

Here is an interesting post regarding one of the most unique indie games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Discover Waifu 2: Medieval Fantasy.

In the text we leave to you below, those responsible for the title confirm the arrival of a new physical version of this bizarre medieval striptease game. thrown May 13, 2022 It includes 9 double-sided art cards and an uncensored mode exclusive to this physical version.

if you are interested, You can book this version with international shipping here.

What is your opinion? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of the title at this link.

When an evil aging spell infects the clothes of 8 beautiful medieval girls, it falls to the legendary Uma Ninja to protect them. As one of these horse heroes, it is your duty to destroy the clothes of these damn girls before their youthful agility and vitality is stolen forever! Using magic to minimize and confront the tiny demonic forces behind this menace, the Uma Ninja is charging into a battle for love and courage!

Across.

