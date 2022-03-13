Google Photos now lets you add Portrait mode later

Google just announced newsletter for many of its services and tools. One of those affected, forever, is Google Photos. The cloud photography app is lucky and adds an interesting function related to editing, portrait mode And old photos. You can include portrait mode in a file Pictures, even if they were taken years ago. And not just for pictures with people!

How to add portrait mode to old photos

From this moment Google Photos already allowed Edit an old photo and add blur to the background of the photo. The result is the same as that achieved by most portrait mode mobile phones, but later.

There are plenty of apps out there that do this, but now you can do the editing directly from Google Photos and let it stay. saved in the cloud. In addition, it works not only with people’s photos, but also with files Pets, plants, or any kind of photo.

You just have to go to your Google Photo Gallery And select the image on which you want to blur the background. After a few seconds, it will remain as if it was made with a file portrait mode. The best thing about this new tool is that you can use it with it Pictures I took several years ago.

Only for some users

The bad news is that it is not available to everyone. Google has limited the use of the function to users with a file Google Pixel Or you have an active Google One subscription, whichever is.

If you are a heavy user of Google Photos You might have to go out and use google one to store your photos. If this is the case, you can take advantage of this functionality.

Another piece of bad news is that it is available first for iPhone users. Yes, Google launched a file Freshness first in iPhone. You will have to wait a few weeks to be able to use it in a file android phone.

Google Photos has not received any interesting news for a while and this is a very good option if you want to edit your photos and files blur background As if it was made with portrait mode.