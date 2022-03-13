one of the platforms instant message Most used every day by millions of people The WhatsApp. Whether it’s personal, work or school related issues, it’s one of the most effective ways to stay in touch.

One of its many advantages is that it is constantly updated to include new features and tools. This time, we tell you how see messages is yours group conversation Without having to get into the conversation, be sure to take note.

WhatsApp How to see group chat messages without entering. Photo: Pixabay



How to see your group chat messages without logging in

If you are in a very active WhatsApp group i.e. members send many messages throughout the day, but you don’t have time to read what the messages say or you don’t want other members to see that you have read them, we are telling you how to do it without having to go into these groups.

These two tricks apply to both iOS and Android devices, and the good news is that it is not necessary to download any external app. The steps you have to follow in both cases are simple.

trick 1

The first thing that you should do is to check that WhatsApp is updated with the latest available version.

Open the application and click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Once in the public WhatsApp search engine, type the full name of the group you want to review, but without leaving “Seen”.

After typing the name, the browser will display the group’s messages in chronological order.

Scroll down and voila, now you can read the chat but without having to go into the group, although other members can see you “online” if they open the chat.

Trick 2

This trick is only applicable to Android devices, so it is necessary to activate the Widgets function, the steps to follow are:

Click with your finger on a free spot on the screen of your Android device.

The configuration menu will be automatically activated on the main screen.

Find the “Widgets” option and click on it.

A list with available widgets will be displayed.

Scroll down and select “WhatsApp 3 x 2”.

Finally, a window will open where the preview of all messages received without reading in WhatsApp will be displayed.

