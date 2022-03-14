WhatsApp will have new restrictions on chats

WhatsApp will have new restrictions on conversations

Recently, it was revealed that the famous Implementation From The WhatsApp We will have new restrictions on chats and we will tell you what they are so you can be careful in this regard.

According to WABetainfo, a medium that specializes in file sharing newsletter From WhatsApp, that the platform will limit Message forwarding One group at a time.

It is important to mention that this has been seen in the version beta In the app and in the Android operating system.

It may interest you: WhatsApp will launch a new photo tool

In fact, the messaging app is currently counting the number of times the message is forwarded and flagged.

For example, there are traditional messages, forwarded messages, and messages forwarded multiple times, it all depends on how much you share.

Hence, with this new update, traditional messages can be forwarded up to 5 times.

While those shown as forwarded will have a limit of 1 group and 4 more conversations, while those that are forwarded multiple times can only be shared once.

It is important to note that this measure seeks to reduce spam and potential fake news among other types of information that may be harmful to the user.

However, the feature is currently in beta, which is limited to a small number of tests.