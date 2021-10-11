These themes will make your Xiaomi phone not look like Xiaomi News – Xiaomi

The vast majority of our objective recommendations are directed towards Customize your Xiaomi to another level. However, today we decided to take the matter in the literal sense of the word. For this reason, we present to you Five themes that will make your Xiaomi phone not look like Xiaomi at all. are you interested? Well, keep reading.

As always we remind you that some of these topics can be Need to change the region. At the end of the list, we will leave you the steps to follow for a quick and easy procedure.

1. IOS 15 Extended | download

This week’s recommendations open to them IOS 15 . Extender, a theme that will give your Xiaomi phone the look of Apple mobile phones. This can be seen in the file Premium iOS App Icons, as well as in the various tools that you can add to the screen.

The rest of the menus, such as the keyboard, the message section, and the settings They will make you feel like you are in control of your iPhone Instead of Xiaomi. IOS 15 Extended is compatible with devices running MIUI 12 onwards. If you are also an Apple fan, feel free to download this elegant theme.

2. Android 12 Theme | download

The next item in the list allows you to enjoy the Android 12 interface. Of course, it is not named Android 12 Theme version. Even if you do not have this operating system installed on your device, with this theme you can enjoy it Multiple widgets and other special functions.

Android 12 Theme Edition is interested in adding a file android icons 12, in addition to customizing the lock screen, control center and saving a file Menu layout is a hallmark of Google. If you are interested, you can download it on any Redmi, POCO and Xiaomi device with it MIUI 12 y MIUI 12.5.

If you consider yourself a fan of Samsung mobiles, it is worth having its interface on your Redmi, POCO or Xiaomi device. Topic Samsung user interface Lets you enjoy Samsung typical appearance and layout, in addition to offering custom icons and widgets.

The Samsung user interface also features a file Different lock screens Its backgrounds give a feeling of spaciousness. Topic Compatible with MIUI 12 Onwards, feel free to take a look.

Realme is another widely known mobile phone manufacturer, now you can enjoy its hardware interface on your Xiaomi phone thanks to the theme Realme MOD. In addition to custom icons and widgets, the theme Provides the ability to configure the lock screen The way that fits your needs.

For the rest, Realme MOD offers a bluish-colored wallpaper, which will give you a file An elegant and modern touch on your device. The theme is compatible with Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that work MIUI 12 onwards.

5. Black Shark Pro | download

Finally, we have the topic for you Black Shark Pro. Definitely the subject of it Offers more drastic changes in appearance Compared to the rest of the list. First of all, it should be noted that the theme is distinguished by being dark, but that’s not all. very Provides an animation on the lock screen.

The icons of the applications are changing radically, and the interface in general is gaining a More technological and futuristic look. If it catches your eye, you can download it to your Xiaomi phone using MIUI 12 onwards.

Change the area like a pro

All you have to do to change the region on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO device is to go to Settings> Additional Settings> Region And change the selected option to India. After making this change, Open the theme link of your choice using the MIUI Themes app To continue downloading and installing it.

Once you apply the theme to your device, you can go back to the region section and Return to the region of origin. The process is quick and easy and you can do it as many times as you want without posing any risk to your mobile phone.