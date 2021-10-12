WhatsApp introduces new policies that you must accept | Pixabay

The famous app of The WhatsApp He introduced some new policies and also what will happen to your cell phone if you don’t accept it before November 6th, so keep reading so you can get familiar with it and know what we’re talking about.

Definitely a message about new terms From WhatsApp which will go into effect on November 6.

That’s right, WhatsApp is again in the eye of the storm, because it was only a week ago when everyone was left incommunicado and now it offers something else.

Currently the app has over millions of people talking and sharing information, as well as connecting with their favorite businesses and companies.

However, it will change its policies again on November 6, something it also did two months ago.

As mentioned earlier, the Facebook affiliate app experienced a steep drop of more than 6 hours, leaving a large portion of the users without service.

However, everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp likes to be in controversy whenever possible.

It’s now back to send an acceptance message on its terms to those users who haven’t yet, however, this statement that jumps people out once they open the app has other points you should take into consideration.

It should be noted that these are very different from those that appeared at the beginning of 2021, where you were notified that your account will be used to improve the Facebook advertising system when writing, above all, to a company.

The terms of WhatsApp have a deadline of November 6, and if you don’t accept it, something completely different will happen with your mobile device and, above all, with your conversations.

In the first place, it will start restricting the accounts of these minors, meaning that if you are under 16, you will not be able to use the app unless authorized by your parent.

If you are not 16 years old, your account will be closed, and all your conversations will be lost with it.

The point of Facebook is to protect youngsters who, by and large, have no control over their parents.

WhatsApp will again repeat a message or reminder to all who have not accepted its policies and terms in the past so that your information will be used by the Facebook companies so that they can segment their ads.

However, if you do not accept the new WhatsApp policies before November 6, your chats will be limited and you will not be able to send or receive messages as usual as you did before, even though notifications appear.