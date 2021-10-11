Trick to send a message if you are blocked

20 mins ago Leo Adkins

Today we are going to give you a cool trick with which you can send a message to someone who blocked you from Application from The WhatsAppSo keep reading to learn how to do it step by step.

If you want to send a WhatsApp message to someone who has lockedWithout a doubt, this is the trick that you must do.

As you can see, WhatsApp is an app Messaging service Fast has not only managed to become a favorite of many people, although many people also point out that Telegram is much easier to use than this one.

Despite the criticism it received this year for the number of changes and problems it introduced, the Facebook app still keeps a captive audience.

Through WhatsApp, anyone can send messages just by getting the other person’s number, but not only that, since you also have the ability to send photos, videos, stickers and GIFs, among other types of multimedia content.

However, when there are conflicts with some contacts, they are usually blocked quite often and this means that you will never again be able to see their profile picture, the time of the last connection, or their statuses and you will not even be able to make calls or video calls .

Steps to send a message via WhatsApp to someone who has blocked you

It should be noted that to perform this kind of WhatsApp trick, it is not necessary to download a third party app, as everything has to be done from the same app.

  • First, you have to enter WhatsApp and click on the first three dots.
  • There you should click “Create group”.
  • Then you have to add a user, who can be your friend, and the person who has blocked you.
  • When you have it, name the group.
  • You can quickly start talking to that person who has blocked you on WhatsApp.
  • To finish, you must delete this friend without first telling them that you are going to add and delete them.

It is worth noting that before doing something like this, you should always be on good terms and a phone call or a chat can solve things.

Although sometimes it is an impossible thing, but even if you do these steps things will still be the same as before so always take your precautions at all times so that you don’t have to do this.

