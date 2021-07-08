They are afraid! Navolato to close non-essential businesses and cancel concerts and sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Navolato, Sinaloa. – Kiss rise of From COVID-19 On navolato, which already records more than 59 cases, in a session Municipal Health Council On July 7th, she was determined to strengthen Measures containment of the virus.

mayor Eleazar Gutierrez Angolo specified that in the case of The beaches will remain open, because it is more outdoors, although it is also essential that visitors try to stay away from those who are not part of their families.

“When we open up the new normal, with that intent somewhat, we’re back again.” – They even go, so Altata too? “Yes, Altata we will close it at night, after 9:00 pm on the driveway and we would be very grateful to the access control on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he explained.

Among the measures to try to contain the rapid spread of the virus is also to tianguis In judicial custody Villa Juarez s Villa Angel Flores La Palma will work at 50 percent of its capacity in turns.

Working hours have been reduced, city council employees, DIF and JAPAN exposed to the epidemic, such as the elderly with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

More areas with cases COVID-19There will also be a campaign to promote and disseminate preventive measures in social networks and fixed parties.