They catch a giant wave of lava descending at high speed from the volcano in La Palma

A little less than a month after the eruption began, activity is still unstoppable in Cumber Vega volcanoOn the Spanish island palmOn Thursday, a “tsunami” of lava was seen.

The Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands released a video on Twitter in which lava was seen falling at full speed. “Today one of our teams was able to shoot a real movie”tsunami” Lava. Tremendous velocity and overflow of the lava channel.”

He also showed a video showing the progress of the lava flow in the La Laguna neighborhood.

In the last hours they also registered Dozens of earthquakes On the island, of which three were notable for the inhabitants.

according to National Geographic Institute (IGN) In Spain, the largest earthquake, 4.5, occurred early in the morning.

Before washing progressed in Laguna, residents were evacuated. The lava swept the supermarket and crossed the football field.

The technical director of the body that oversees the development of the eruption Volcanic emergency plan for the Canary Islands (singer), Miguel Angel Morquinde, explained this Thursday that the progress of this laundry in the last hours has led to a precautionary evacuation of people who have not yet been evicted, and that according to the count there are about 400 people.

On October 12, another 800 people were evacuated, which means that those who have had to leave their homes sometime since the eruption of the volcano start to exceed 7,000.

The Pevolca manager insisted that these are preemptive evacuations carried out within enough time “so that no one would feel overwhelmed,” a decision made after analyzing the tracking maps, but that it is difficult to predict where the lava might flow or whether the neighbors would be able to On return if progress slows or stops.

Emissions of sulfur dioxide at the volcano are still high, amounting to 15,995 tons per day, and the height of the ash and gas column reaches 2,600 meters.

Air quality in the last hours remains good or reasonably good, with some higher point measurements of sulfur dioxide or particles continuing to advise the use of masks in the Aridane Valley, but for the first time in this episode, an elevated measurement has been recorded at the Izaña Center for Atmospheric Research on the neighboring island of Tenerife.

the wind in palm It blows from the northwest to disperse gases and ash toward the southwest, ie toward the sea, which is good for the operation of the airport.

From Friday, desert air is expected to arrive that will not affect air traffic, although a lower level of heat reflection could deteriorate air quality.

The latest data on the extent of the lava shows that there are 674.5 hectares affected, up 34.23 from Wednesday, and the maximum width of the lava flow remains at 1,770 metres.

Data from the ground-based Copernican observation satellites indicate that 1,600 buildings were damaged, of which 1,548 were destroyed and 86 were damaged.

The lava also destroyed 179.3 hectares of crops, including 92.97 hectares of banana trees, 50.17 vineyards and 12.21 avocado trees.

