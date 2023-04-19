They detect malware in 60 apps with millions of downloads

Cyber ​​security company experts McAfee Find out more 60 applicationson Android devices, infected with a new type of malware able to Obtaining sensitive data victim and carry out attacks Advertising fraud. These applications have already been downloaded more than 100 million times through the store Google.

These applications have been downloaded more than 100 million. Image: shutterstock

Unlike what happened on other occasions with malwares similar, It seems that the developers of the app were not aware of this Infecting users’ machines with it, because it was hidden in a commonly used library.

This is how malware works in Android apps

Experts discovered a Third party software librarywhich they intended Goldosun. It’s a dangerous item, because, as the company explains, it “collects lists of your installed apps and history information from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, including nearby GPS locations.”

Similarly, the malware Able to perform ad frauds consisting of displaying and clicking on ads in the background without the necessary knowledge or interaction on the part of the user.

After McAfee experts discovered it, Google It proceeded to remove the infected apps from the Store, but to this day they can still remain installed on some users’ devices, with the risks involved.

The main applications that contain malware. Image: shutterstock

What are the infected applications?

L.PINT with L.PAY

Brick breaker slam

Account manager money and budget

TMAP

Lotte Cinema

Genie music

Culture Land copy

GOM launcher

megabox

Live Score Real-time score

pikecast

Compass 9: Smart compass

GOM Audio – Music, Lyrics Sync

TV – It’s all about the video

Gunendai

Element obsession

LOTTE WORLD Magic Card

Bounce the breaker bricks

Infinite slice Infinite slice

Noray Bang

SomNote – A nice note app

Korea Subway Information: Metroid

GoodTVBible

Happy Happy Mobile screensaver

UBhind: Mobile Tracking Manager

Mafu Free Driving School

World cup singer girl

FSP Mobile

Sound Recorder

Katmira

Cultureland Plus

Simple air

Lotteworld Seoul Sky

Ball Snake Lover

Play Geto

memory note

PB Stream

Money Manager (Remove Ads)

Inssaticon – cute emoticons

eCloud

Cinema

ticket office

Lotteworld Aquarium

Lotte World Water Park

T map KT, LGU

random number

AOG loader

GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync

Brick breaker slam

Safe house

Chuncheon

fantaholic

cinecop

T.

Best Care Health

Infinity Solitaire

New Safe

cash note

TDI News

looking forward

TingSearch

Krieshachu is awesome

yeonhagoogokka

What are protected users?

According to the cybersecurity firm’s report, they state that users with “Android 11 and later are more protected” from these apps, although in the latest version McAfee found “around 10% of apps with Goldoson have the permission ‘QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES’ enabling They have access to application information.”