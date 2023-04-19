More than 1000 free TV channels and without installing anything

With Photocall.tv you can enjoy your favorite TV channels completely free of charge, without downloading anything and from any device.

Photocall.tv interface, with thousands of TV channels completely free and from any device

There are many applications for watching TV on mobile, but sometimes you find the most suitable one Watch the TV channel you are looking for It can be boring. Fortunately, there are alternatives that allow this Watch any DTT channel for free, from any device And best of all, Without having to install anything on your device.

One of the most popular services to do this is photocall.tva website that provides the possibility Watch thousands of TV and radio channels online without the need to register or download applications. It is completely legal and can be used on any mobile phone, tablet, PC or TV with an internet connection.

What is and how to use Photocall.tv

The most noticeable thing about this service is Extreme simplicity. Once you get to Photocall.tv, you will see a file Gallery with all available channels on the platform. Of course they are all Available completely free of chargeand you just need to touch or click on any of them to start it.

Photocall.tv offers thousands of different TV channels, in addition to allowing Live channel content playbackIt also gives a choice Watch videos of past broadcasts or display a Manual with programming from every channel.

To use Photocall.tv, all you need to do is Access to the site out of service. You don’t need to download anything.

Go to Photocall.tv

Is there a Photocall.tv app?

Unlike other services, Photocall.tv does not have an app, so you don’t need to download anything to be able to enjoy the huge catalog of channels it offers (therefore, avoid any kind of app or APK that pretends to be Photocall). All you need to do is Enter the tool’s website via browser on your mobile phone, PC or Smart TV and select the channel you want to watch. Easy like that.

Although it does not have an official app, there is a way to do this Quick access to Photocall.tv Through an icon on your device’s home screen. All you need to do, once you’re in Photocall.tv, is click on the options menu and choose the option Add to home screen. Immediately after that, you will see how the web icon becomes present on your desktop, so that you can quickly access the platform.

All channels available on Photocall.tv

With more than 1,000 online TV and radio channels, including national and international channels, completely free of charge, it is one of the most diverse services in its catalog. Provides access to both classic and TV channels TVE 1, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco or LaSexta, as well as other unknowns. In addition, it contains the TV channels of some of the most followed football clubs in Spain, so you can even watch football matches on your mobile phone or smart TV.

national public channels : La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Energy, BeMad, MtMad

: La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Energy, BeMad, MtMad Regional channels: Telemadrid, Navarra TV, TV3, ETB, CanalSur, Castilla La Mancha TV

Telemadrid, Navarra TV, TV3, ETB, CanalSur, Castilla La Mancha TV International channels: Canal+, Fox, NBC, Sky News, Euro news, France 24, BFM TV, TV5 Monde, CNN, CBS, Bloomberg Television, PBS, News 12, The Weather Channel, NASA and India Today.

Canal+, Fox, NBC, Sky News, Euro news, France 24, BFM TV, TV5 Monde, CNN, CBS, Bloomberg Television, PBS, News 12, The Weather Channel, NASA and India Today. Thematic channels: Barcelona TV, Real Madrid TV, Marca TV, Sky Sports, Bein Sports, Red Bull TV, MMA TV, UFC, Moto GP, ATP / WTAk, NBA TV or Adventure Sports TV.

Barcelona TV, Real Madrid TV, Marca TV, Sky Sports, Bein Sports, Red Bull TV, MMA TV, UFC, Moto GP, ATP / WTAk, NBA TV or Adventure Sports TV. radio stations: RNE, Onda Cero, Cope, Los40, Cadena 100, Rock FM, Radiolé, Hit FM, Sputnik Radio, NBC, Fox News Radio, Catalunya Radio, RAC 1.

It must be taken into account that, To be able to watch international channelsIt is recommended to use a VPN service. There are many free and paid VPN options out there, so you can choose the one best suited to your needs before deciding which one you want to use to stream channels from other countries.

Photocall.tv Features: Everything you can do with the tool

In addition to giving you access to channels, Photocall.tv also includes some of them Great tools according to the possibility Broadcast content recordingStream to a Chromecast, hide channels, use the search engine, or view a programming guide for each of the available channels.

To access these tools, simply access the menu at the top of the page. There you will see the different utilities, yeah, Only available on the desktop version Because it requires installation browser extensionswhich is not possible in most mobile browsers available today.