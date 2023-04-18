Android | Learn about 63 virus apps that you should remove from your phone | Phones | operating system | trick | Malware | Google Play Store | Play DEPOR

do not believe. Cybercriminals have again circumvented the Google Play Store’s security filters android It published a total of 63 applications infected with a dangerous “malware” virus, which is responsible for stealing personal and banking information that users store on their mobile devices.

According to the information published by the portal specialized in technology, andro4llIt was learned that McAfee published a study in which they discovered that 63 applications from the Play Store were infected with the deadly virus called “Goldoson”.

Even though Google removed it from its App Store, that doesn’t mean that the problem has already been fixed, in fact, just yet. The software has recorded millions of downloads all over the world. Undoubtedly, the inconvenience has annoyed users, because deleting them from the Play Store only solves 50% of the problem.

List of apps that contain viruses that you should uninstall from your Android phone

L.PINT with L.PAY

Brick breaker slam

Account manager money and budget

TMAP

Lotte Cinema

Genie music

Culture Land copy

GOM launcher

megabox

Live Score Real-time score

pikecast

Compass 9: Smart compass

GOM Audio – Music, Lyrics Sync

TV – It’s all about the video

Gunendai

Element obsession

LOTTE WORLD Magic Card

Bounce the breaker bricks

Infinite slice Infinite slice

Noray Bang

SomNote – A nice note app

Korea Subway Information: Metroid

GoodTVBible

Happy Happy Mobile screensaver

UBhind: Mobile Tracking Manager

Mafu Free Driving School

World cup singer girl

FSP Mobile

Sound Recorder

Katmira

Cultureland Plus

Simple air

Lotteworld Seoul Sky

Ball Snake Lover

Play Geto

memory note

PB Stream

Money Manager (Remove Ads)

Inssaticon – cute emoticons

eCloud

Cinema

ticket office

Lotteworld Aquarium

Lotte World Water Park

T map KT, LGU

random number

AOG loader

GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync

Brick breaker slam

Safe house

Chuncheon

fantaholic

cinecop

T.

Best Care Health

Infinity Solitaire

New Safe

cash note

TDI News

looking forward

TingSearch

Krieshachu is awesome

yeonhagoogokka

Reasons why an iPhone costs more than an Android cell phone