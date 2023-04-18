Android | Learn about 63 virus apps that you should remove from your phone | Phones | operating system | trick | Malware | Google Play Store | Play DEPOR
There were 63 virus-infected apps that users downloaded through Google Play, although they have already been removed from the store, many users still install them on their Android mobile phones.
do not believe. Cybercriminals have again circumvented the Google Play Store’s security filters android It published a total of 63 applications infected with a dangerous “malware” virus, which is responsible for stealing personal and banking information that users store on their mobile devices.
According to the information published by the portal specialized in technology, andro4llIt was learned that McAfee published a study in which they discovered that 63 applications from the Play Store were infected with the deadly virus called “Goldoson”.
Even though Google removed it from its App Store, that doesn’t mean that the problem has already been fixed, in fact, just yet. The software has recorded millions of downloads all over the world. Undoubtedly, the inconvenience has annoyed users, because deleting them from the Play Store only solves 50% of the problem.
List of apps that contain viruses that you should uninstall from your Android phone
- L.PINT with L.PAY
- Brick breaker slam
- Account manager money and budget
- TMAP
- Lotte Cinema
- Genie music
- Culture Land copy
- GOM launcher
- megabox
- Live Score Real-time score
- pikecast
- Compass 9: Smart compass
- GOM Audio – Music, Lyrics Sync
- TV – It’s all about the video
- Gunendai
- Element obsession
- LOTTE WORLD Magic Card
- Bounce the breaker bricks
- Infinite slice Infinite slice
- Noray Bang
- SomNote – A nice note app
- Korea Subway Information: Metroid
- GoodTVBible
- Happy Happy Mobile screensaver
- UBhind: Mobile Tracking Manager
- Mafu Free Driving School
- World cup singer girl
- FSP Mobile
- Sound Recorder
- Katmira
- Cultureland Plus
- Simple air
- Lotteworld Seoul Sky
- Ball Snake Lover
- Play Geto
- memory note
- PB Stream
- Money Manager (Remove Ads)
- Inssaticon – cute emoticons
- eCloud
- Cinema
- ticket office
- Lotteworld Aquarium
- Lotte World Water Park
- T map KT, LGU
- random number
- AOG loader
- GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync
- Brick breaker slam
- Safe house
- Chuncheon
- fantaholic
- cinecop
- T.
- Best Care Health
- Infinity Solitaire
- New Safe
- cash note
- TDI News
- looking forward
- TingSearch
- Krieshachu is awesome
- yeonhagoogokka
Reasons why an iPhone costs more than an Android cell phone
- HealerAll well-known brands that make mobile phones, including: Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc., have the Android operating system, but most of them include third-party processors such as: Snapdragon, Exynos, Google Tensor, etc. On the other hand, iOS develops processors created specifically for its models, we are talking about Apple Bionic and its various versions.
- updatesAndroid releases an update annually, when it introduces a new version of its operating system, but it also publishes emergency updates when it discovers security flaws that cybercriminals can exploit; Instead, Apple frequently updates itself to improve its performance, security, and privacy of data stored on the iPhone.
- camerasFinally, everyone will agree that the iPhonese’s cameras are superior to many Android models, and the difference is really bad. This way you can take better photos and record videos in HD.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”