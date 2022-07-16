They give science to the medical symposium

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City.

TheThe first day of the activities of the International Symposium on Motorsports Medicine, carried out by the FIA ​​Mexico, and in cooperation with the Hospital de Los Accospa, began yesterday with the participation of many specialists.

With more than 170 face-to-face participants, the program focused on health professionals seeking or seeking to be involved in motorsports.

Today we are honored to work with this wonderful team, and we appreciate the trust they have given us since 2015, if necessary, the opportunity to assist drivers in motorsport events organized by OMDAI FIA Mexico, with a wonderful team of Dr. Doctors work in this hospital.

The symposium aims to update health professionals, on the right track for emergencies.

We invite you to view our content on the following networks:

Opinion s common

Visit our last hour

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying of Excelsior’s material, in whole or in part, without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.

More Stories

A mathematical principle that explains the formation of cells, tissues, and organs | flag | directions | trends

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

How do I request my credit before July 30th? – Uno TV

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

More and more companies are incorporating wellness programs for their human team

1 day ago Mia Thompson

King calls for strengthening health and science in third tribute to Covid victims

1 day ago Mia Thompson

According to Harvard University, the best exercise to stay fit for the rest of your life is the calmest

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science. – ESA satellite avoids impact of space debris “in extreme cases” – Publimetro México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

A mathematical principle that explains the formation of cells, tissues, and organs | flag | directions | trends

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

‘League MX is worth it’: Capture Tata Martino in Argentina chatting with Lionel Scaloni

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Find out if it’s a good idea to charge your phone with a long cable | technology | Recommendations | OS | Download | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Recurring themes of bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

How do I request my credit before July 30th? – Uno TV

9 hours ago Mia Thompson