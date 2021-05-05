They invite girls who are interested in developing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields

The program, which is free, provides the opportunity to fully explore careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics





Internet news

San Juan The non-profit organization Puerto Rico Science (CienciaPR), this Wednesday called on young students from grades seven to nine interested in development in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to apply for the “Seeds of Victory” educational program. The program, which is free of charge, provides 120 young students from public and private schools, and “home teachers” in Puerto Rico, the opportunity to fully explore STEM careers, meet professional women working in these disciplines, and practice their leadership through. To develop scholarly publishing projects in their schools and / or communities.

Dr. Gretchen Diaz, Director of the Science Education and Community Alliances Program in Sensia Puerto Rico, explained that the Semillas de Triunfo initiative is the only program in Puerto Rico that promotes a women’s approach to science, while seeking to develop its leadership through a community component that enables young women to develop impact projects in their communities. “.

The 120 selected girls will participate in a series of activities that will take place between August and April of the 2021-2022 academic year.

During the first semester, the activities will be in default mode, while in the second semester, they will be virtual face-to-face (if allowed).

The girls will receive by mail a welcome packet containing all the materials needed for their participation.

As part of the initiative, students will participate in various workshops, including leadership, science experiments, and programming workshops.

Also, they will be able to visit research laboratories in the various university centers in the country.

It is very important for young women to be able to meet brilliant women in STEM fields and role models through chain conversations Together We Can, the Virtual Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) group, created by CienciaPR and Mentoring Program.

“At Semillas de Triunfo, we have an exceptional and highly dedicated group of volunteer mentors from all STEM disciplines who support our young women to complete the program successfully,” said Dr. Liz Hernandez, Program Coordinator.

To successfully complete the program, girls must implement a science publishing project that affects more people, especially girls.

Upon completion of this requirement, young students will become part of a select group of STEM Ambassadors.

This year, a group of 10 girls who participated in the previous editions of “Semillas de Triunfo” will join mentoring sessions to guide the participants in the development and implementation of their projects.

The ten girls will receive training during the summer to become mentors.

Dr. Giovanna Guerrero, Executive Director of Ciencia Puerto Rico, added that “Semillas de Triunfo” has already directly affected about 360 girls from all over Puerto Rico and that the scope of its scientific publishing projects exceeds 33,000 people, mostly girls and women.

Girls interested in participating in the “Semillas de Triunfo” program must complete the online application at the following address: http://bit.ly/solicitudsemillas2021 On or before May 31, 2021.

A total of 120 students will be selected residing in Puerto Rico, however, all applicants will have the opportunity to participate in the various activities scheduled during the 2021-2022 cycle.

The program has a coalition of local and US partners, including: Abarca Health, Boston Scientific, and Evertec.

A host of non-profit entities are also joining, such as: IF / THEN and Technolochicas, among others.

For more information about the program, you can contact us via email at [email protected] You can also visit the page Puerto Rico Science.