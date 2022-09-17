They leaked a millionaire contract for Julio Iglesias to sing at Juan Collado’s secret concert

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

name of Julio Iglesias In the middle of the scandal, because it is linked to a controversial figure in the Mexican political environment, it is about Juan Collado. This situation is due to the fact that the famous Spanish translator claims singing in secret party From the ‘Power Counsel’ he has already done it Graduation The Millionaire Contract.

It must be remembered that in Mexico, Juan Collado He is known as the “lawyer of power” because he has legally represented politicians of the first sphere such as Raúl Salinas de Gortari, Diego Fernández de Cevallos, Carlos Ahumada, Carlos Romero Deschamps, Mario Villanueva Madrid and even former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Enrique Peña Nieta. In addition, Al-Faqih is the husband of actress Weathera Carrillo.

