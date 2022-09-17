They leaked a millionaire contract for Julio Iglesias to sing at Juan Collado’s secret concert

name of Julio Iglesias In the middle of the scandal, because it is linked to a controversial figure in the Mexican political environment, it is about Juan Collado. This situation is due to the fact that the famous Spanish translator claims singing in secret party From the ‘Power Counsel’ he has already done it Graduation The Millionaire Contract.

It must be remembered that in Mexico, Juan Collado He is known as the “lawyer of power” because he has legally represented politicians of the first sphere such as Raúl Salinas de Gortari, Diego Fernández de Cevallos, Carlos Ahumada, Carlos Romero Deschamps, Mario Villanueva Madrid and even former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Enrique Peña Nieta. In addition, Al-Faqih is the husband of actress Weathera Carrillo.

however, Juan Collado Imprisoned since 2019 for organized crime offenses and operations with illicitly sourced resources, a situation that sets the ‘eye of the hurricane’. Julio Iglesiaswhere he was allegedly hired by the lawyer for a special event.

This is a Millionaire Contract for Julio Iglesias to sing at Juan Collado’s Secret Concert

According to a report by journalists Joaquín Gil and Jose Maria Irujo for the newspaper “El Pais”, there was Millionaire Contract Why Julio Iglesias It will be submitted to sing in Ceremony From Juan Colladowhich was on the occasion of the lawyer’s fiftieth birthday, and in the said document, everything related to this event will be confidential.

Information disclosed about Millionaire Contract It is reported that the lawyer, through a bank account in Andorra, paid $850,000, equivalent to about 17 million pesos, to Julio Iglesias by sing 1 hour and 15 minutes in town secret party. However, payment was made in two installments, the first of $425,000, which was apparently paid when the agreement was signed, and the second, of the same amount, days before the event.

“The event which is the subject of this contract shall be treated in a strictly confidential manner by both parties. No presence of the press will be permitted during the concert or at any activity in which the artist attends,” reads the document signed by Concerts Ltd. , a subsidiary of Julio Iglesias located in the British Virgin Islands, a financial paradise, held in a UBS bank account in the Bahamas.

As if that wasn’t enough, that wasn’t the only thing listed in the file Millionaire Contractbecause it’s supposed to Juan Collado I paid for four escorts, plus all the logistics required to see her sing a Julio Iglesias. In addition, the agreement states that the attorney will take care of accommodation in an upscale five-room hotel. Not only that, the team that accompanied the Spanish singer also got some advantages, despite the fact that they were accommodated in other low-cost hotels. So far, the Spanish translator has not made any statements in this regard.