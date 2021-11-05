“They thought they were going to make ‘La casa de papel’ here”; They foiled an attack on a gold warehouse in Medellin

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The robbery of a gold warehouse in Medellin ended with 11 detainees, the mayor of the city compared the attack to “La Casa de Papel”

This Thursday morning, a burglary took place gold necklace employment MedellinAnd Colombia, ending in Confrontation with the police.

According to reports, the events took place near the Monterrey shopping center in El Poblado.

brigadier general Javier Jose Martin JamezThe Valle de Abora police chief commented that the attackers had put a dump truck in the warehouse because they were trying to steal a large amount of precious metals.

Thus, the patrol that was making its way intercepts a first offender Who was in the corner this criminal when he sees the patrol is afraid and warns the other criminals who were inside and starts the confrontation.”

Several witnesses to the events took pictures of the robbery, which ended with the arrest of 11 people.

The shooting also wounded three people, an alleged attacker and two agents.

They thought they would ‘La paper house“They found the best police in Colombia, the Metropolitan Police in Medellin,” said Daniel Quintero. mayor from Medellin.

The authorities reported that several people had escaped with input materials for smelting the metals, with 10 million Colombian pesos (about 50,000 Mexican pesos) being offered as a reward for each one.

With information from El Tiempo

More Stories

People on Earth feel one of the “strongest magnetic storms in recent years”, which is caused by a strong solar flare

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Macri snatches microphone from journalist before hearing on charges of illegal espionage, then apologizes (video)

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A study has found that California condors are able to reproduce without the need for mating

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

In the chase, a man jumps into the river from a 17-meter bridge

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Norman Barwin: A Canadian Doctor Who Immunized 100 Women with Sperm Not Selected by Their Parents | Community

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A drone has successfully transferred a human lung for transplant

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Switzerland will face Australia in the BJK Cup semi-finals | Sports

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

‘Free Guy’: When does the Ryan Reynolds movie premiere live? – movie news

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

“They thought they were going to make ‘La casa de papel’ here”; They foiled an attack on a gold warehouse in Medellin

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US government is offering a $10 million reward to hackers who attacked one of the country’s major oil pipelines

27 mins ago Leland Griffith